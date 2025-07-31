Nikola Jokic, LeBron James Dominate Headlines With Potential Game Changer
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to being an entrepreneur. After creating his own American multi-platform media company, the Uninterrupted, with Maverick Carter, James has found himself in a plethora of unique opportunities.
This latest potential opportunity may be more unique than all the others.
Last week, James had the NBA world buzzing when a picture of himself, Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic's agent Miško Ražnatović all appeared on a boat together. With rumors of James potentially leaving the Lakers running afloat throughout the offseason, many thought this may be the beginning of a new James superteam.
The reported reason for James' meeting may be even bigger than forming a superteam. He may want to build a new league.
According to Ben Horney, Daniel Roberts, and Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, James and Carter want to build a new global basketball league. According to an even earlier report by Bloomberg, Carter was seeking to raise $5 billion for the league and was going to have six men's and six women's teams playing in eight cities.
Details About The New League:
"FT also reported that the league expects to be a “full-time” responsibility, unlike the upstart women’s league Unrivaled, where the scheduling allows players to participate in both the new league and the WNBA. That means NBA players would not be able to play in both," Front Office Sports said.
Additionally, Front Office Sports reported that players would receive equity in the new league.
"Like Unrivaled, players are expected to receive equity in the Carter-backed league," FOS said. "Current NBA rules bar players from having ownership stakes in teams, a rule Celtics star Jaylen Brown has said he would like to see changed."
LeBron James' Future Aspirations:
It's no secret that LeBron James wants to own an NBA team. During the summer, Fortune revealed that James is in a bidding war to own a potential team in Las Vegas.
"The list of potential suitors spans LeBron James and his backers to the company that owns the Red Bull brand, according to people familiar with the situation. The total price tag including building a new arena has the potential to hit $7 billion, according to two sports advisers who have previously sold NBA teams," Fortune said.
If LeBron James gets his wishes, he'll have an empire of the likes that no NBA player has seen before. He'll have media personalities, players, NBA teams, and a whole league potentially under his eye. If that new league does get created, never forget that boat meeting with Nikola Jokic's agent.