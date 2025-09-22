Nuggets Add To Training Camp Roster With 6-Foot-5 Guard Signing
The Denver Nuggets came up just short against the NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing in seven games during the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite poor play from key players Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets still had enough to make the series come down to the wire.
However, the Nuggets hope they'll now have enough to get over the hump, making massive additions this offseason that include Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. Going from one of the most top-heavy rosters to one of the deepest, the Nuggets, alongside teams like the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, will be vying to take down the Thunder.
The offseason is nearing an end, with training camp right around the corner, and the season set to begin in a month from now. As teams prepare for the preseason, the Nuggets have made another signing to help fill out their training camp roster.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Nuggets have agreed to a deal with Javante McCoy, with what is presumably an Exhibit 10 contract. A multi-year G-League player who has yet to appear in the NBA, McCoy may have a chance to finally change that if he can impress with the Nuggets during camp.
Who Is Javante McCoy?
McCoy was a five-year player for Boston University in the Patriot League, climbing from 8.9 points per game as a freshman to 17.4 points per game during his fifth-year senior season (due to a COVID year). A streaky shooter, McCoy shot 43.5% from beyond the arc as a freshman, but shot below 32% across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
With 147 collegiate games under his belt, he'd go undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal where he'd play 26 games for the South Bay Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He'd averaged 14.2 points on 52.6% shooting, but the Lakers parted ways with him as he joined the San Antonio Spurs on an Exhibit 10 deal in 2023.
He'd go on to play 27 games for the Austin Spurs in the 2023-24 season, taking a step back in production and minutes, just averaging 8.1 points per game. This past season, he played four games with the Motor City Cruise and now heads to Denver to likely join the Grand Rapids Gold.
McCoy is set to turn 28 years old during midseason, but that doesn't mean his chances of making the NBA are long gone. If he can play like he did with the South Bay Lakers in the 2022-23 season, he could position himself for a two-way contract down the line. But with a loaded guard rotation in Denver, the Nuggets might not be where he finds long-term success.