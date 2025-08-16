Nuggets Champion Aaron Gordon Provides Rare Insight Into Personal Life
The Denver Nuggets have had a surprisingly successful 2025 NBA offseason, adding players like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to cement themselves as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets have been building around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for the past several years, and it paid off in 2023 when the team won its first championship in franchise history, as the front office has certainly figured out exactly who the superstar big man needs around him.
The Nuggets made a genius move during the 2020-21 season to acquire Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, and the high-flying 6-foot-8 forward has been the perfect frontcourt partner for Jokic.
During their 14-game, two-round playoff run last season, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with 48.5/37.9/86.0 shooting splits, and was even dealing with injuries throughout. Gordon also joined rare company by having two buzzer-beating game-winners in the same playoff run.
Aaron Gordon's personal life
Gordon has already cemented himself as a Nuggets legend, especially after his 2025 playoff run, but the star rarely delves into his personal life. In a recent interview with Mansion Global's Eric Grossman, Gordon talked about what he does outside of basketball.
Gordon opened up about how he owns two custom-designed properties in Denver and splits time between the two.
“Both spaces reflect different sides of who I am. It’s not your typical setup, but it works really well for my lifestyle,” Gordon said. “Each one has its own distinct energy and purpose, and they have really shaped how I think about design and how space influences mindset.”
The place where Gordon spends most of his time is an industrial building that he turned into a space that has practically everything he needs, from a basketball court and gym to content and brand capabilities.
“Everything I need to train, recover and reset is right there—no commute, no distractions, just pure focus," he continued. "I can go from the court to the cold tub to [lifting weights] without ever leaving the building. It keeps me locked in mentally and physically. It also works perfectly for brand shoots and capturing content—being in my own space just makes it feel more real and authentic.”
Gordon also talked about how he has spent his offseason and time away from basketball.
"The offseason is a chance for me to unplug, reset and reconnect with the things that fuel me outside of basketball. One of the highlights this summer was going to Cannes Lions, where I spoke on a panel with Klutch Sports Group and UTA [United Talent Agency] to talk about creative entrepreneurship and purpose-driven storytelling. It was an inspiring experience," Gordon said.
"Otherwise, I spent time making music, hanging out with family and friends, and getting stronger and better at my craft—all things that ground me before ramping up for the season."