Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Opens Up After Playoff Loss to OKC Thunder
The Denver Nuggets didn't have as successful a regular season as they would have hoped last season, but still ended the year as the No. 4 seed. They were forced to face a historically great Oklahoma City Thunder team in the second round after dispatching the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
Still, the Nuggets put together an incredible fight against the 68-win Thunder, forcing the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 despite having 16 fewer wins. The series also provided NBA fans with a rare chance to see two generational great talents, and the two main competitors for the league's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, square off.
Nuggets star Aaron Gordon was limited in the final two games of the Thunder series, as he was held to just five points in Game 6 and eight points in Game 7 while suffering from a significant hamstring injury. In a sit-down Monday with Malika Andrews on NBA Today, Gordon was asked whether he believed the outcome would have been different if he were healthy for those pivotal moments.
Gordon made no excuses, but he did warn the Thunder that the Nuggets are coming for their get back this upcoming season.
"I don't believe in the coulda shoulda woulda," Gordon said. "Yeah, I mean, them youngins are right, but we coming right back around."
Looking Ahead
According to ESPN, the Thunder and Nuggets are the two teams with the most favorable odds to win the Western Conference. The Thunder are currently heavily favored to win the conference, sitting at +150, while the Nuggets trail behind with +450 odds. The Thunder and Nuggets are also the leading NBA Finals favorites, with OKC currently listed at +225 and the Nuggets at +700.
The Nuggets will have to wait until Feb. 1 to get any form of revenge for their heartbreaking playoff loss last season. That contest will be the debut of NBC's Sunday Night Basketball, one week before Super Bowl 60 airs on the network, and will continue as a weekly series akin to Sunday Night Football. The game will also stream on Peacock, as most NBC sports broadcasts typically do.
The Nuggets are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, in another game that will be broadcast for a national TV audience, this time on ESPN. The home opener is scheduled for two nights later, as the Phoenix Suns will be in town for that contest as they navigate the post-Kevin Durant era.
