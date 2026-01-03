Nuggets Could Get Two Starters Back From Injury vs. Nets

The Denver Nuggets could be getting not one, but two of their starters back in the rotation against the Brooklyn Nets this weekend.

According to a new injury report update from the Nuggets, both Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) have been upgraded to questionable against the Nets.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Nets:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Bone Bruise)

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Bone Bruise)… pic.twitter.com/cuWQsqJBbj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 3, 2026

It's a major step in the right direction for the injury-riddled Nuggets, who have suffered a bundle of injuries to notable rotation players, but could have a chance for some much-needed reinforcements at the right time in both Gordon and Braun, who have both been sidelined with their respective issues since the middle of November.

It's not a guarantee that both will be officially ready to go for the action in Brooklyn, but nonetheless, it's a great sign that both should be on track to return during Denver's current road trip.

Aaron Gordon has been out of the fold for Denver dating back to their November 21st game against the Houston Rockets, when he went down early in the first half with a hamstring strain that would give him a recovery window of four to six weeks.

Gordon had been putting together one of his better campaigns in recent memory when healthy this season, averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting an efficient 53.2% from the field and 44.4% from three.

It's left Gordon inactive for the Nuggets' past 19 games of the season, a span in which they've gone 11-8, and struggled a bit on the defensive side of the ball while without one of their best two-way contributors.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50 on the bench during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Braun, he's been out of the lineup for Denver dating back to the Nuggets' November 12th game vs. the Clippers, leaving him to have just played 11 regular-season games so far this year.

In those 11 opportunities, he's averaged 29.5 minutes per game while posting 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a night, shooting 49.5% from the field and 21.4% from three.

Getting both starters back to join Jamal Murray would certainly be a refreshing addition to the Nuggets' rotation, especially while without other big names like Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas, who are all slated to miss at least the next couple of weeks.

However, with Gordon and Braun's return on the horizon, the Nuggets will be able to fill out a bit more depth on the wing, and hopefully hone in a bit better on the defensive side of the ball after starting this season as the NBA's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of defensive rating (117.8).

The Nuggets and Nets will tip-off in Barclays Center at 1:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, where Braun and Gordon could both be on the floor together for the first time in nearly two months.

