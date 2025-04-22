Recent Nuggets Champion Wants Reunion With Team
The Denver Nuggets dominated the 2023 NBA playoffs to win their first championship in franchise history, but the front office made a huge mistake in the following offseason.
The Nuggets had a perfectly built team, and it showed with a 16-4 playoff record, but they decided not to run it back. One of their key players in their championship run was standout wing Bruce Brown, but they let him walk in free agency.
Brown ultimately signed with the Indiana Pacers, but has been traded midseason in both years since leaving Denver. Now, after 23 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, Brown is entering unrestricted free agency.
Now, as a free agent, could Brown return to the team that he won a championship with?
Brown attended the Nuggets' playoff game against the LA Clippers on Monday night, and AltitudeTV's Katy Winge asked him if he would welcome an opportunity to play in Denver again.
"I'm a free agent, so if that opportunity presents itself, I'll look over it," Brown said. "But we never know."
Brown also talked about how much the city of Denver and the Nuggets organization mean to him, giving more reason for a potential reunion.
"The love I get every time I walk in this arena is unbelievable," Brown said. "I miss playing here. Unbelievable stop, so I came back to support."
Brown has not played in the playoffs since leaving Denver in the 2023 offseason, as the former champion took to social media while watching the Nuggets game to express his desire to get back in the postseason.
"I miss playoff basketball," Brown posted.
Brown would be a fantastic addition to the Nuggets in dire need of more help around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and there is no reason why the Denver organization would not welcome him back with open arms.