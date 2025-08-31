Recent Nuggets Star Michael Porter Jr Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Claim
The Denver Nuggets hit the lottery during the 2014 NBA Draft. Despite famously getting selected during a Taco Bell commercial, Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st overall pick and has panned out to be the best player in his class by a mile.
Jokic has become the best player in franchise history, winning three NBA MVP awards and leading the Nuggets to their first championship in 2023. The superstar center has cemented himself among the league's greatest of all time, but is he actually in the GOAT conversation?
Michael Porter Jr makes case for Jokic
Michael Porter Jr., a star forward who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, continues to have high praise for his former Denver teammates. During a recent stream with popular streamer PlaqueBoyMax, Porter Jr. was asked who he thinks the greatest basketball player of all time is.
"I'm going Nikola Jokic," Porter Jr. said. "The reason I say that is because he could've won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player that could've won MVP five years in a row? ...I didn't get to see Michael Jordan day in and day out. I get to see Nikola Jokic every game, every day do this. I'm saying him. But obviously, I'd say LeBron, MJ, they're up there."
Is Jokic in the GOAT conversation?
Of course, Porter Jr. makes a strong case for Jokic, but does his dominant five-year run put him in the same conversation as Michael Jordan and LeBron James? On paper, Jokic undoubtedly needs more championships to have a case, but this five-year run has been historic.
In the last five years, Jokic has finished top two in MVP voting every season, including winning the award three times. The only other player in NBA history to finish top two in MVP voting for five consecutive seasons is Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Jokic has undoubtedly been the best player in the NBA for five years straight, and not many players in league history have been able to be at the top of the chain for that long.
Jokic may not have a legitimate case against Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but he has already cemented himself as a top 25 player of all time, at least, and he is only 30 years old. If Jokic can add another couple of championships to his resume, then he will continue to climb up the ranks.