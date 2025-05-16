Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 6
The biggest storyline of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder second-round playoff matchup has been the battle of the top two NBA MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
However, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook going against the franchise that he gave everything to for 11 years, with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line, has been an incredible aspect of this exciting series.
Westbrook started the series off blazing, scoring 18 and 19 points in the first two games, respectively. Since then, Westbrook has cooled down offensively, but he continues to prove himself as an impact player at age 36.
Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game, and the only thing the 2017 NBA MVP winner is missing is a championship. Of course, Westbrook has a chance to win one with Denver this season, but the veteran point guard certainly is not "ring chasing." He is making a serious impact.
Westbrook has not had the strongest showing in Thursday's Game 6, but still found a way to make NBA history. Westbrook passed James Worthy for 29th place on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list with 3,027 career points and counting.
Westbrook continues to cement himself as an all-time great and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when it's all said and done. Of course, a ring with the Nuggets this postseason would bolster his resume, but the 36-year-old point guard seems to be doing all he can to help his team on both ends of the floor.