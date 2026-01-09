Nikola Jokic Lands at Surprising Spot on NBA MVP Ladder

Despite missing some extended time for the Denver Nuggets with a hyperextended left knee, three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic is still atop the current leaderboard to take home the award once again this season.

According to NBA.com's updated MVP ladder, Jokic remains number one on the list despite not having played for the past five games of the Nuggets' season.

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated MVP Ladder:



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Jaylen Brown

4. Luka Doncic

5. Victor Wembanyama

6. Cade Cunningham

7. Jalen Brunson

8. Anthony Edwards

9. Tyrese Maxey

10. Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/jUM55cPFH7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 9, 2026

Behind Jokic is the expected entry of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at number two, then a rise of Jaylen Brown at number three, who's now led the way for the Boston Celtics to land top-two seed in the Eastern Conference.

But as for the Nuggets' big man, he's safe and sound as the favorite to win another MVP. That might not hold for the extent of his absence as he recovers from his latest knee injury, but it's certainly worth noting as we now approach the halfway point of the NBA season; the point at which discussions around the MVP award begin to gradually heat up even further.

Nikola Jokic Remains Atop NBA MVP Ladder

During his 32 games healthy for the Nuggets this season, Jokic has averaged 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists while shooting an absurdly efficient 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three. And before he was knocked out for a four-week stretch, he was leading Denver to a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

Jokic has also had some dominating performances and eye-catching box scores throughout the first two months of the season that are certainly worthy of sparking some MVP chatter.

He had his masterpiece 56-16-15 stat line against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a win on Christmas Day, had a 55-10-12 game against the LA Clippers a month prior, and in 16 of his 32 total games played, it's wound up resulting in a triple-double.

Before his injury took place, the MVP was right within Jokic's grasp after putting together one of his best individual seasons in recent memory, also becoming even more impactful than he already was once Denver's injury woes continued to pile on in their November and December stretch.

Now, that same injury bug has struck Jokic, which might be the biggest barrier sitting between him and his fourth career MVP award, which would put him into some exclusive territory of those who have accomplished that same feat.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the basketball over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jokic will have to be sure not to miss more than the 17 games throughout the course of the season. Any more absences would void him of any All-NBA honors or award selections at the end of the year, and thus put an abrupt end to any and all MVP chatter to come with it.

He's already missed six of those games in his current injury leave, and will have until January 30th to return from his current absence before he becomes officially disqualified.

The list of players with at least four MVPs throughout their careers in NBA history is a select group of five names: LeBron James (4), Wilt Chamberlain (4), Bill Russell (5), Michael Jordan (5), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6)––all of which are in a premier class of the league's most elite players, and could be a group that Jokic enters in due time, so long as he can get healthy as soon as possible, while hoping his status holds to form in this year's race.

Time will tell how long it'll take for Jokic to recover, get back into the swing of things, and continue to keep the momentum he's already built through his 30-game sample size, but for now, he's still sitting atop the NBA as the league's favorite for those MVP honors.

More Denver Nuggets Content