Russell Westbrook's Former Lakers Teammate Urges Teams to Sign Him From Nuggets
The NBA's free agency market this offseason has been harsh, as a future Hall of Fame point guard remains unsigned.
Last summer, Russell Westbrook signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets with a second-year player option. After Westbrook had a great year in Denver, including helping the team win a handful of playoff games, the 2017 NBA MVP declined his player option to hit the open market this offseason.
However, Westbrook has not had much luck as a free agent.
Only one team interested in Westbrook
Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Nuggets. After a trio of turbulent seasons in Los Angeles, spending time with the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook finally found a good home in Denver to help revive his career. Still, the 36-year-old star wanted to find a new home, but there is reportedly only one team that is interested in him.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Sacramento Kings are the only team that has shown interest in Westbrook, and there is a chance that he will enter the 2025-26 season unsigned.
Westbrook has had a decorated career as a nine-time All-Star and NBA MVP, and while he has not gotten over the championship hump in 17 years, his recent time with the Nuggets proved that he has enough gas left in the tank to help a contender.
Patrick Beverley in disbelief
12-year NBA veteran and Westbrook's former Lakers teammate, Patrick Beverley, recently expressed his surprise that the legendary point guard is still a free agent.
"I don't know what's taking so long. I know they say the Kings love him... but I don't know," Beverley said. "It's a little disrespectful that Russ hasn't been signed yet, I'm gonna be honest... You ask Jokic, he loved to play with him. You ask Aaron Gordon, they loved to play with him, right? First, he was this 'cancer,' and when I was with the Lakers, I was like, 'Russell Westbrook a cancer? Hell nah.' "
Beverley continues to explain why it is "shocking" to him that Westbrook has not been signed yet.
"[Westbrook] was stretching everyday with the team[with the Lakers]. Every single day. I'm like, 'Damn, Russ is elite.' It's shocking to me that he hasn't been picked up yet," Beverley continued. "...He won Denver some games in the playoffs. They lost to the champs! I'm confused. MVP, mister triple-double, I'm confused."
There is no real reason why Westbrook should not have found a new home by now, and if his former Lakers teammate is vouching for him, despite all of the hate he got in LA, then teams should listen.