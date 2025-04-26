Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 4
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a huge loss to the LA Clippers in Game 3 of their highly anticipated first-round playoff series, taking a dreadful 2-1 deficit.
The Nuggets are now heading into Game 4 on Saturday in LA, trying to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole, but are dealing with some unfortunate injuries that may hold them back.
In Game 3's loss, Nuggets standout sixth man Russell Westbrook left early due to left foot inflammation, adding to their injury concerns. Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon are all reportedly dealing with different injuries, and it showed in Denver's 34-point loss in Game 3.
Heading into Saturday's must-win Game 4, the Nuggets have stuffed their injury report. The Nuggets are listed Russell Westbrook as questionable due to left foot inflammation.
Westbrook joins Michael Porter Jr. under the questionable tab, as the Nuggets could be in serious trouble if they are this shorthanded. Westbrook was one of Denver's most important players through the first two games of the series, showing off his defensive versatility and being the hustle player that the Nuggets need.
The Clippers will certainly look to take advantage of Denver's injury concerns, and taking a 3-1 series lead on Saturday would be a heartbreaker for the Nuggets, but not the end of the world.
The Nuggets are still led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and known playoff-riser Jamal Murray, so even with the injuries they are dealing with, they have a chance.
The Clippers and Nuggets are set to face off in LA at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.