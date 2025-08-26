Russell Westbrook's Unique Offseason Post Goes Viral Amid Uncertain Future
Russell Westbrook was drafted fourth overall in 2008, and since then, the 6-foot-4 point guard out of UCLA has cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer.
Westbrook has had an incredible 17-year NBA career, headlined by his 2017 MVP season with the OKC Thunder. In his MVP season, he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game, becoming the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson.
Westbrook would go on to average a triple-double in four different seasons, then in the 2024 offseason, he teamed up with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who just became the third player in league history to accomplish that feat during the 2024-25 season.
Westbrook's lone season in Denver
While Westbrook is well past his MVP-caliber prime, the veteran point guard put together a productive season with the Nuggets. Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, but is now sitting on the open market.
Westbrook declined his player option with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, but the future Hall of Famer could be regretting that. Westbrook remains unsigned in unrestricted free agency, and a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer reveals that he could even enter the 2025-26 season unsigned.
At the beginning of the 2025 offseason, there was an initial expectation that Westbrook could return to Denver if the opportunity arose, but now the only reported suitor left is the Sacramento Kings.
Westbrook is keeping himself busy
Westbrook and his family took a trip to Italy this week, where he and his wife, Nina, renewed their vows. Still, even during a family trip in Italy and still without an NBA job, Westbrook continues to put in the work.
Westbrook posted a video on his Instagram story (@russwest44) that showed him on a yacht with a basketball goal, still getting shots up. Westbrook's unique workout location has gone viral on social media.
Westbrook is one of the hardest-working stars in the NBA, and he has been like that every year since entering the league. For a player who plays as hard as he does and always puts his team first, it is still unbelievable that he is not on an NBA roster.