Russell Westbrook Seen With Nikola Jokic’s Legendary Friend Amid Nuggets Rumors
For the past few weeks, there have been numerous rumors about Russell Westbrook heading to the Denver Nuggets. While the move hasn't happened yet, it's feeling like a foregone conclusion at this point. After Westbrook's most recent photo, those rumors are only going to grow.
The official Wimbledon account recently posted a photo of Russell Westbrook with legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic. While Djokovic is known for being one of the greatest tennis players ever, he's also known for being one of Nikola Jokic's good friends - the same Nikola Jokic who called Russell Westbrook to recruit him to the Denver Nuggets.
For as much as the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, and DeAndre Jordan want Russell Westbrook on their team, it still hasn't happened yet. Westbrook is still currently on the LA Clippers' roster, despite the team trying to trade him. It's been reported that they're trying to include Westbrook in a trade for Kris Dunn, but there are definite complications. The Clippers want Kris Dunn, the Denver Nuggets want Russell Westbrook, and the Utah Jazz want neither. It'll be complicated, but all three teams need to find a way to make it work and may need another team to do so.
Russell Westbrook on the Denver Nuggets will be a massive X-factor gamble for the franchise. Despite how big of a gamble it is though, the team desperately needs that type of energy off the bench after losing multiple key role players.
