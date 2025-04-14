Russell Westbrook Sends Message Before Nuggets-Clippers Playoffs
The Denver Nuggets had one of their most significant games of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Houston Rockets 126-111 to end their 2024-25 regular season with a statement.
In Sunday's win, the Nuggets were led by a group effort with five players scoring 16+ points, but nobody scoring more than 19. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dropped 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 7-10 shooting, while Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting.
To lead the Nuggets' second unit, though, was veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.
The 2017 NBA MVP winner dropped 17 points and 6 assists off the bench on 5-9 shooting from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Westbrook finished his debut regular season with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, helping the Nuggets clinch their spot in the playoffs. With their win over the Rockets, the Nuggets secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will officially face the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.
Westbrook took to social media to react to the news that they clinched their spot in the postseason.
Via Russell Westbrook: "🔒⚒️ #whynot"
Westbrook gets to face his former team in the first round of the playoffs, making for an exciting matchup for the 36-year-old point guard. But the Nuggets will have their hands full against a star-studded Clippers team led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.