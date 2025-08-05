Serge Ibaka Makes Bold Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant Statement
The Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history.
They were a team that featured three MVPs in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, but ultimately couldn't win the big one. Harden was the first to go, and after that, the team never reached the NBA Finals again.
While the OKC Thunder won their first championship this season, many would argue that the Durant and Westbrook-led Thunder were a more talented team. One former member of the team believes that the team could have won multiple championships if Harden had never left.
During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Serge Ibaka spoke about the OKC Thunder's potential had the team never broken up.
“Right now, when you look back, it’s easy to say we could win at least two,” Ibaka said. “It’s easy to say, but it’s not easy to do it. You know what I mean? Because there’s a lot of things happen before you win a championship. On your way there, there is a lot of things can happen."
Ibaka also added that the OKC Thunder didn't have the best luck on their side, either. During the 2013 NBA Playoffs, Westbrook unexpectedly missed the entire run due to an accidental collision with Patrick Beverley.
“Sometimes it’s not always about talent. You can have all the talent like we had, but those things go with luck, too. Like I said, it’s a lot of things," Ibaka said. "Sometimes people from outside, you cannot see it. Behind the door, there's a lot of things, a lot of work have to be done. So yeah, at least we could win minimum two.”
In the grand scheme of things, fans will never know if the Oklahoma City Thunder team with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden is the most talented team in franchise history, or if they would have won two NBA Championships.
When it comes to stating facts, the current Thunder roster has to be looked at as the most talented solely because of the fact that they won an NBA Championship. However, it would be nice if Durant, Westbrook, and Harden all played together one final time before they ultimately retire.
For now, though, that'll just remain a dream, since Durant just joined the Houston Rockets and Harden just re-signed with the LA Clippers.