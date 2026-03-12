What We Learned From Nuggets' Blowout Win Over Rockets

After suffering two consecutive losses, the Denver Nuggets bounced back against a very talented Houston Rockets team on Wednesday night. Defending their home court, the Nuggets picked up a dominant 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Here are a few things we learned from the Nuggets' much-needed win on Wednesday:

Jamal Murray's ankle is not an issue

Every Nuggets fan held their breath when All-Star point guard Jamal Murray went down with an ankle injury, and he still did not seem 100% in his first game after the injury on Monday. However, in Wednesday's win, Murray looked as good as ever.

Jamal Murray vs Houston:



30 PTS

11-21 FG

3-4 3P



Only Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam have more 30 PT games from the 2016 draft class. pic.twitter.com/gFjEsr91Ln — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2026

Murray went into Wednesday's game with an injury designation for his ankle sprain, but he finished the contest with 30 points in just 31 minutes, shooting 11-21 from the field and 3-4 from three-point range.

While Murray's ankle sprain did not hold him out of any games, as the star point guard was too determined to play through it, there was reasonable concern that it would still impact his play. Fortunately for the beaten-up star, Murray was able to sub out of Wednesday's game just four minutes into the fourth quarter, keeping him as fresh as possible on the first night of a back-to-back.

It is no secret how important Murray is to Denver's success, so seeing him dominate against one of the top Western Conference teams was a great sign.

Efficiency is key

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When a team is led by one of the most efficient superstars in league history, Nikola Jokic, it is no surprise that it is one of their strong suits. On Wednesday night, though, their efficiency was off the charts.

As a team, the Nuggets shot 55% from the field and 53% from three-point range. Christian Braun shot 8-10, Cam Johnson shot 6-9, and Jonas Valanciunas shot 6-6, just to name a few of their efficient standouts.

Of course, leading the way was Jokic, who finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, and five steals on 6-12 shooting from the field. The Nuggets are at their best when they are sharing the ball and knocking down their shots, especially when Jokic has full control of the offense.

The defense is coming together

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' biggest weakness this season has been their defense, but they have shown some flashes recently that it might not be as big a problem as many thought.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets held the Rockets to just 93 points, including an 11-point outing from superstar Kevin Durant. As a team, they shot just 4-33 (12%) from three-point range. Sure, it was a poor offensive effort by Houston, but the Nuggets' defense certainly deserves some credit.

With Aaron Gordon back in the lineup and Peyton Watson expected to return soon, the Nuggets' defense could be coming together at the perfect time. With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets have the opportunity to piece things together on both sides of the ball in time for the playoffs. Holding the NBA's eighth-best offense to under 100 points was certainly a good start.