Should Nuggets Target Five-Time NBA All-Star Amid Buyout Rumors?
The Denver Nuggets have had a busy 2025 NBA offseason, adding players like Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to bolster a championship-caliber roster. Of course, any team with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way has a chance to win a title, but the Nuggets want to cement themselves as the best team in the league.
With just a couple of weeks until training camp kicks off, the Nuggets have one open roster spot, and many are wondering what they will do with the final contract.
Of course, the Nuggets could simply go into the 2025-26 season with an open spot, leaving some room for roster flexibility. However, there is one veteran forward who is expected to hit the open market and draw some attention from Denver.
Nuggets targeting Kevin Love?
The Miami Heat traded Kevin Love to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal that landed them Norman Powell from the LA Clippers, and it has shocked many that he is still a member of the Salt Lake City franchise. Immediately after the trade, there was speculation that Love would get bought out, but those talks are finally heating up as training camp approaches.
The expectation is that Love and the Jazz will agree to a contract buyout, and the five-time All-Star should have a number of potential suitors.
The Denver Post's Bennett Durando brought up Love as a potential target for the Nuggets for their final roster spot, but time will tell if they are legitimately going after the 37-year-old forward.
Love's fit in Denver
Love, a 17-year NBA veteran, spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Heat after a very successful nine-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Love played just 23 games last season, so it is hard to gauge how effective he can still be on a competitive team.
In the 2023-24 season, Love averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game through 55 appearances, showing that he still has some gas left in the tank. There has been a growing expectation that Love would prefer to join one of the Los Angeles franchises, but the Nuggets seem to be an attractive destination this offseason.
At his worst, Love is a veteran presence who can play around ten minutes per night, so it would not hurt the Nuggets to add some championship experience to their frontcourt depth.