Who Might Emerge As Nuggets' X-Factor The 2025-26 NBA Season?
When you have the 3-time MVP, Finals MVP, 7-time All-Star, and the equivalent basketball IQ of Albert Einstein on your team, also known as Nikola Jokic, chances are your team is competing for a championship. However, it is not one guy who can win it all; it takes a team effort to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.
As it stands, the Denver Nuggets won 50 games last season. They took the eventual champion OKC Thunder to a Game 7 after overcoming an intense series against the LA Clippers. This team that they have is capable of going all the way, but the variables need to fall into place for them if that is to happen again.
How Denver Re-Tooled This Offseason
First, Denver received Jonas Valanciunas from Sacramento in exchange for Dario Saric. They then signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown. The Nuggets' biggest move was the acquisition of Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets, where they gave up Michael Porter Jr. in exchange. They also re-signed F Spencer Jones to a two-way contract.
The Brown reunion is a nice touch, as he was pivotal in their 2023 championship. Will he be the guy the Nuggets need this season, though? There are several options, with one hiding in plain sight.
Why Cam Johnson Is The X Factor
One could be thinking: Why not Julian Strawther or Brown, or even Christian Braun? These players are solid and definitely needed in a deep roster like Denver's, but it's Johnson who could really help them in tough moments.
Johnson is a well-known sniper from deep, who finished last season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging over 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game. While Porter Jr. was their "3-and-D" guy, it was the elephant in the room that the Nuggets needed someone who knew when to take shots and when to pass the ball. They get that with Johnson at a more efficient rate.
As fans and analysts have pointed out, this could be the season where Denver finally has a guy past Jokic and Jamal Murray who can take over a game, and has deep playoff experience (don't forget, Johnson went to the NBA Finals with Phoenix in 2021).
Expect them to utilize him a lot this season, and if they can do so well enough, don't be surprised if Denver makes a deep playoff run in the 2026 season.