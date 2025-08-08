Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Nikola Jokic on Saturday?
The international basketball world is growing tremendously, with each of the last seven NBA MVP winners being non-American. Of course, three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets headlines that list as the best player in the world, and his talents will be showcased this summer as he represents Serbia at the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
Other NBA stars that will be suiting up for their respective countries at EuroBasket are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, putting together a superstar lineup for the European crowd to watch.
Other NBA All-Star-caliber talents will be playing as well, including Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
Ahead of the EuroBasket tournament, which starts group play on August 27, there are a handful of preparation games to get these teams ready for action. Even though these games are just an exhibition, there is still the possibility of a superstar matchup.
Serbia vs Greece
On Saturday, Greece was set to face off against Serbia, creating an exhibition matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. This pair of NBA superstars boasts five combined MVP awards between them, and each has a Finals MVP to complete their impressive resumes.
This matchup between Greece and Serbia features a plethora of NBA talent. Greece features Giannis and his two brothers, Kostas and Thanasis, while Serbia is loaded with Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Topic, Nikola Jovic, and Tristan Vukcevic.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing?
Unfortunately for fans who were excited to see an MVP matchup during the NBA offseason, Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo is not traveling with Greece to Cyprus, where the team is set to have a pair of preparation games against Serbia and Israel.
Via Eurohoops: "🚨❌ Giannis Antetokounmpo is not traveling to Cyprus for the prep tournament which includes a game against Serbia and Israel for the Greek National Team!"
Many superstars will not risk injury or extra fatigue in exhibition games, as Antetokounmpo seems to be focusing on his health by not traveling with the team. While Saturday's matchup will not feature an MVP duel, there is a chance the two NBA superstars will match up again this summer. Serbia and Greece are not set to face off in the group stage, but could meet in the elimination rounds for a high-stakes matchup.