Why Nikola Jokic Should Be the NBA MVP Frontrunner

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic just dropped his 30th triple-double of the season. He joined Russell Westbrook as the only players in Association history to have 30 triple-doubles in multiple seasons. That also makes four straight seasons with 25+.

In the last three games, Jokic has averaged 22+ points, 17+ rebounds, and 16+ assists. He's the first player in history to have a 60-50-50 in a three-game span. In a two-game, back-to-back, two-day span, Nikola scored 35+ points, 35+ rebounds, and 35+ assists. That’s a total of 46 points, 38 rebounds, and 36 assists in a 25-hour period.

Nikola Jokic gets his 30th triple-double of the season 👑



Jokic joins Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history with 30 triple-doubles in multiple seasons. pic.twitter.com/gn52Cis9DS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 26, 2026

Did I mention that the Joker just surpassed the 6,000 career assists mark? 6,011 assists and counting. That’s an elite guard-level stat, and yet this man is a center. For a while now, he’s had more assists than any center in NBA history—2,000 more than the Lord of the Rings himself, Bill Russell, nearly 1,400 more than Wilt Chamberlain, and approaching 400 more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Threads, dishes & dimes in every which way pic.twitter.com/ezf3fcNWmc — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 26, 2026

And the man continues to make history on a near-nightly basis. Why are our jaws not dragging on the floor? Why are our mouths not violently agape with wonder and awe? Why on earth do I keep hearing that Nikola Jokic’s MVP chances continue to dip?

I’m sorry, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama are not currently better or more dominant than Jokic. They’re just not. And they weren’t last year either. Wembanyama—if his frame can withstand the rigors of a long NBA career—has the potential to be great and will be a generational, game-changing talent, but at this moment, he’s not better than Jokic.

How is it that we aren’t constantly shaking our heads in disbelief every time we have the opportunity—no, the privilege—to watch the Serbian Surveyor play perhaps the most incredible game ever conceived?

Peyton Watson makes the case for Jokic

Jokic’s young teammate, Peyton Watson, had some thoughts on this: “I feel like sometimes if he doesn't have one of these games like he has tonight, people say he had a bad game. And I just think that that's wrong.” Watson then added that “at the end of the day, when you show excellence and signs of greatness, people are gonna hold you at that standard. ... You see it with all the great ones. Watching people through their ascension and getting to where they want to go, that's when people are the most supportive because they feel like they're in early. They're buying stock early. But when everybody knows you're great, the only thing left to do is hate.”

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic should have five MVP awards. And that’s not just lip-service. In 2022-23, Joel Embiid won the scoring title, averaging 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and just 4.2 APG. Jokic, on the other hand, had 24.5, 11.8, and 9.8 (a near triple-double on the season). The Joker clearly provided a higher overall impact and his dominance has only become more apparent. Since Embiid was crowned MVP in ’23, Nikola Jokic was not only awarded a third MVP but has nearly as many triple-doubles (89) as Embiid has games played (91).

In the 2024-25 season, easily Jokic’s best statistical season ever—yes, better than his previous three MVP seasons—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the revered MVP award, averaging 32.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 6.4 APG. SGA didn’t even average a double-double on the season. Statistically, he had a worse season than Embiid in ‘23.

In contrast, the Big Fella averaged a triple-double (29-23-10) for the entire season. It was historic. It was legendary. Only two other players have ever done that: Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Not only that, but Jokic averaged a field goal percentage of 60.5 with a three-point percentage of 43.5, measured against SGA’s paltry in comparison 51.9 and 37.5, respectively. So who’s watching these games and thinking that SGA is more dominant?

Why is Jokic not the frontrunner?

Here’s the crazy thing: Jokic is on pace to average, yet again, another triple-double season. Why has this become dullsville to the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who decide this supposedly non-biased award? Who are they watching?

Is there voter fatigue? Is it too taboo to award someone more than three MVPs? Does it have to be someone with arrogance and swagger? Does he have to have a big-name shoe sponsor and stop wearing Crocs and dressing like Gru? Does he have to be American to reach the 4+ mark? What am I missing here? This is madness.

The Joker is currently running a 27.9, 12.7, and 10.7 stat line while SGA has an average of 31.5, 4.4, and 6.6 on the season. Meanwhile, Doncic is pulling a 33.6, 7.8, and 8.3 with Wembanyama boasting a 24.2, 11.2, and 3.0. At least Wemby is averaging a double-double. That’s more than the reigning MVP can say.

Nikola Jokic this season:



— 27.9 PPG

— 12.7 RPG

— 10.7 APG

— 57/38/83%

— Leading NBA in RPG

— Leading NBA in APG

— Leading NBA in triple-doubles



Averaging more PPG, RPG, APG and TS% than his last MVP season. pic.twitter.com/ur9bLi7FjF — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 25, 2026

So what is the Most Valuable Player award? Is it for the player who scores the most points? (Doncic) Is it for the team with the best regular-season record? (SGA) Is it for the game’s most exciting young player? (Wemby). Or is it for a force of nature—the best, most dominant, and most—dare I say—valuable player in the world? (Jokic). What am I missing? We have someone doing something historic and, overall, playing the game’s best, most efficient, dominant, and well-rounded basketball that most of us have ever seen—and he sits at fourth in the MVP race?

So what Jokic does game after game after game has clearly become routine, monotonous, and banal… right? Otherwise, his MVP “stock” wouldn’t be dropping; it would be skyrocketing. Somebody, please help me understand.