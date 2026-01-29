Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon to Miss Time After Aggravating Hamstring Injury

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has put up career-best scoring numbers this year—but a hamstring strain in November held him out of action for several weeks, preventing him from unlocking his full potential.

On Thursday, news broke that Gordon reportedly suffered another setback. Gordon has again strained his right hamstring and will miss four to six weeks, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Per Charania, it’s the same hamstring that Gordon injured in November. That injury kept Gordon out for six weeks, briefly overlapping with center Nikola Jokić’s Dec. 29 knee injury.

Gordon has averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 23 games this season. His career-high scoring clip has been helped by a 50-point outing in Denver’s opener against the Warriors on Oct. 23.

The Nuggets are currently 31-16 despite their rash of injuries—just 6.5 games behind the first-place Thunder in the Western Conference pecking order. Denver hosts the Nets Thursday before a brutal four-game stretch that will see the Nuggets meet the Clippers, Thunder, Pistons and Knicks.

