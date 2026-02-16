Nuggets All-Star Recap: How Did Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray Perform?

The 2026 NBA All-Star weekend is officially in the books after Team USA Stars won the new-look All-Star Game on Sunday night, with Anthony Edwards taking home All-Star MVP.

The Denver Nuggets were one of seven teams with multiple All-Stars at Sunday's event, as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray represented the Mile High City in Los Angeles. This was Murray's first All-Star appearance of his career, while Jokic was there for the eighth straight year. How did the Nuggets' star duo perform in Los Angeles over the weekend?

Jamal Murray in the Three-Point Contest

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) competes in the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he made his first All-Star appearance on Sunday, he also made his first appearance in the NBA Three-Point Contest on Saturday. Murray has been incredible from beyond the arc this season, shooting 42.5% on 7.4 attempts per game. However, he was not as lethal in Saturday's contest.

Murray was the third shooter to go in the first round, following strong performances from Kon Knueppel and Donovan Mitchell. Murray made 15 of his 27 attempts, finishing with a score of 18, which quickly put him in third place out of three competitors. As a reminder, only the top three move on to the final round, so Murray's hopes of winning the contest quickly faded.

In fact, Murray was eliminated entirely after Norman Powell scored 23 right after him. So, four shooters in, and Murray was the first competitor eliminated. On the bright side, Murray did not finish with the worst first-round score, as Bobby Portis (15) and Tyrese Maxey (17) were the bottom two shooters.

This was not a great showing from Murray in the Three-Point Contest, as Damian Lillard ultimately took home the title for the third time in four years. Still, though, we could see Murray return to the contest in the future, and hopefully get a better performance out of him.

Jamal Murray in the All-Star Game

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World guard Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets controls the ball against Team USA Stripes forward Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics in game three during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Murray's cold streak from the Three-Point Contest bled into the All-Star Game. Murray and Team World took on Team USA Stars in Game 1 of the round-robin tournament. In a loss to the younger Team USA squad, Murray finished with zero points on 0-6 shooting from the field in 11 minutes of action.

Murray did contribute four of his team's 12 assists, but missing all six of his shot attempts was certainly not a great look for the first-time All-Star.

Fortunately, though, Murray turned things around in his second game. In Game 3 of the tournament, Team World took on Team USA Stripes. Despite another loss to knock them out of championship contention, Murray finished with eight points and four assists on 3-7 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep in ten minutes. Murray was the second-highest scorer on his team, trailing only superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 19.

Across both games, Murray combined for eight points on 3-13 shooting from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc with eight assists and four rebounds. Of course, this was not the best showing for Murray, but it was great to see him finally make his first All-Star appearance.

Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets looks on before game 1 during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, there is not much to say about Jokic's performance in this year's All-Star Game. In Game 1, Jokic finished with zero points in five minutes of action, missing his lone shot attempt. He played better in their second game, right? Well, he didn't play at all in their second game.

With Team World already without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to injuries, Jokic and Luka Doncic both played just five minutes in the first game and logged DNPs in their second game as they were managing injuries of their own.

Of course, the consensus is already that Jokic does not care about the All-Star Game, and Sunday's minimal performance did not help. Sure, he likely could not care less about the All-Star Game, but it was smart for him to take it easy after returning from a month-long injury absence just a couple of weeks ago.

Overall, this was an underwhelming weekend for Denver's star duo at All-Star weekend, but it was great to see Murray join Jokic at the esteemed event this time around.

