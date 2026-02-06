Nuggets Finally Get Clarity on Peyton Watson Injury

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will have to push forward without their breakout fourth-year forward Peyton Watson for the next several weeks.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Watson will be re-evaluated for his recent left hamstring strain in four weeks.

Breaking: Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks with a left hamstring strain, league sources told @hoopshype. Watson is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 14.9 points (50% FG, 42% 3PT), 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals pic.twitter.com/iawcdXIBnc — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 6, 2026

It was revealed earlier in the week that Watson had suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the Nuggets' latest road trip against the New York Knicks; an injury that took him out of the game in the fourth quarter of action to eventually remain out for the rest of the game.

Now, it looks like that absence will be a bit longer for Watson, with early-to-mid March as a possible return to the lineup. Of course, it could be worse, but nonetheless, another brutal blow to the Nuggets' rotation that's already been royally beaten up with injuries throughout the 2025-26 regular season.

Peyton Watson to Miss at Least Four Weeks

The Nuggets will now be forced to take on their next handful of games without a large chunk of their firepower at the forward position. Cameron Johnson has been out with a hyperextended left knee dating back to December. Aaron Gordon has re-aggravated his own hamstring strain that's sidelined him since late last month, and now Watson is the latest to fall victim to that brutal injury bug.

Watson has been a key piece in keeping the Nuggets afloat in the Western Conference throughout their lingering availability concerns across the roster for the past couple of months. While others like Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun remained out with their own respective injuries, it was Watson who stepped up to the occasion as a second scoring option next to Jamal Murray.

In the month of January, Watson had averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with a 9-6 record throughout, and might've just added a bit more value to his next contract he's set to receive later this summer.

However, that career-best campaign will now be put on pause for around the next month, which actually comes at maybe the best possible time in the NBA regular season calendar.

The All-Star break is sitting right around the corner later this month, which will give the Nuggets some much-needed time off to recover from their injuries woes. Watson will still be out of the fold following the weekend in Los Angeles, but it does mean that Denver won't have to worry about him missing any regular season games during that week-plus off on the schedule.

The projected timeline also gives Watson around a month to get back to speed within the regular season before the Nuggets' playoff action gets underway— meaning instead of walking into the postseason with some rust to shake off, he should have a longer runway to get ready for Denver's hopeful championship run.

Time will tell when exactly Watson will be ready to go for the Nuggets again. For now, though, expect to see even more of Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther at the forward spots, along with an increased offensive responsibility on the shoulders of both Murray and Jokic until this rotation gets back to 100%.

