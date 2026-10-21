3 Nuggets Players Who Could Surprise Everyone on Opening Night

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to tip off their 2026-27 campaign against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. While things might not be in their favor for this season opener, they have the opportunity to pick up a statement road win.

Of course, we know what the Nuggets' starting lineup is capable of. They'll be relying heavily on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, but for them to walk out of Oklahoma City with a win, they will need the supporting cast to step up. Here are a few players who could really surprise fans on Thursday night to help the Nuggets pull out the win.

Marvin Bagley III

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Marvin Bagley III (3) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets signed Marvin Bagley III to a veteran minimum contract this offseason, and David Adelman has made it clear that he will be the team's backup center. The former second-overall pick has only appeared in two playoff games in his eight-year career, so this will finally be his chance to prove himself on the big stage.

This battle between two championship contenders on national TV could be exactly what Bagley needs to show the league what they've been missing out on for years. He will have a tough task against a talented Thunder frontcourt of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Aday Mara, but that is why this is his chance to make a statement.

Not to mention, the Nuggets need to survive without Jokic on the floor. Bagley could be the solution they've been searching for, making this a highly anticipated debut.

Alpha Diallo

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (11) drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 29 years old and making his NBA debut, Alpha Diallo could be exactly what the Nuggets need. With Julian Strawther sidelined for multiple weeks, Diallo is expected to fill his spot in the rotation, and Thursday's season opener is his first chance to prove why he belongs in this league.

Diallo has spent his entire professional career overseas, most recently winning the EuroLeague Best Defender award with AS Monaco Basket. Of course, it is tough to make it to the NBA after spending six seasons in Europe, but he has already shown why the Nuggets gave him this chance.

Diallo immediately becomes the best defender on the Nuggets, and against a super-powered Thunder team, they will need him to put it on display. This is his opportunity to make a name for himself on the NBA stage.

Trevon Brazile

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile (7) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets brought in two rookies in the second round of this offseason's draft, and they are excited about both. Trevon Brazile, especially, is expected to turn heads early in the season.

The 35th overall pick could make his NBA debut on Thursday, and if he touches the court, he will make some big plays. The hyper-athletic forward is a walking highlight reel as a premier shot-blocker and lob threat, but he brings much more to the table than his physical traits. Brazile is a smart defender with a reliable three-point shot. It will be hard to keep him off the floor, especially if he gets the chance to prove himself on Thursday.

With backup forward Spencer Jones banged up heading into the season opener, there is a good chance we see Brazile touch the court. He was a real bright spot in the preseason, but now he will have to show what he can do against a serious opponent in a meaningful game.

The Nuggets have a few players with something to prove in Thursday's season opener, and it would be great to see them come off the bench to help Denver pull out a huge road win against one of the league's top teams.

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