Nuggets Have One Clear Winner From First Two Preseason Games

The Denver Nuggets might've made the most underrated move of the NBA offseason. In mid-July, the Nuggets signed reigning EuroLeague Best Defender Alpha Diallo to a one-year, $1.4 million deal, and the move was quickly written off as a simple depth addition. However, Diallo is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing players on Denver's roster.

Through two preseason games so far, both against the Utah Jazz, Diallo is averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal per game, but his impact has gone well beyond the box score. Diallo has been the Nuggets' best defender through the preseason so far, and for a team that typically struggles on that side of the ball, his presence has certainly been felt.

After his preseason debut with the Nuggets, Diallo earned some praise from head coach David Adelman, but this escalated after Tuesday's win in Salt Lake City. Adelman talked about how he was "proud" of what he saw from Diallo in the win.

"He was awesome," Adelman said about Diallo. "He was great tonight. To survive in this league, or in those leagues, EuroLeague—these are big-time basketball leagues—you have to know who you are. Obviously, he does. He still has to get used to our offensive system and all those things, but his gift of picking up the ball and defending is obvious. So really proud of him. His effort was great."

Diallo is quickly making a name for himself in Denver. His defense through these first two preseason games has been incredible, and he is undoubtedly playing his way into a secure spot in the rotation.

The standout of the preseason

Sure, the Nuggets have had a few players who have impressed during preseason, but nobody as much as Diallo. Adelman was asked if there were any players "on the bubble" who stood out in the win over the Jazz, and he was quick to shout out the 29-year-old wing again.

"I'd say Alpha," Adelman responded. "He stood out. He guarded the best players. He got into them. He did things that other guys weren't doing tonight. He has that natural ability. Like I said, it's gonna be a competition with these guys to find minutes. It's not easy ... the minutes to be found will be earned. But he had a really good night."

Alpha DIABLO should be the 1st player off the bench. His only assignment: put the opposing star guard through full court HELL for 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/EaoK8ZdvZa — James (@DenverThugget) October 7, 2026

Adelman refused to guarantee Diallo a spot in the rotation, saying that it is still a competition to earn minutes, but he has to have an advantage over some of Denver's other wings. The Nuggets need to improve their defense. Now, they have a defensive star sitting on their bench, and there is no way Adelman does not find minutes for him.

Based on what we've seen in preseason, Diallo has certainly benefited the most, as the first-year wing is now solidifying his place in Denver, despite being heavily doubted when the team first signed him this summer.

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