One Nuggets Position Battle Looks Much Less Competitive Than Expected

Heading into the 2026-27 season, there were some questions about what the Denver Nuggets' frontcourt rotation would look like. Obviously, we knew Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic would start together, but the bench was a bit cloudier. After just two preseason games and over a week of training camp, I think we already have our answer.

There was some optimism that DaRon Holmes would be ready to step into a larger role, or even that rookie Trevon Brazile would compete for backup power forward minutes, but David Adelman and his staff do not seem to be treating this as a competition.

As it stands, the Nuggets are ready to roll with a backup frontcourt of Spencer Jones and Marvin Bagley III, and despite the offseason expectation of a position battle, it has not been much of a competition.

David Adelman on Marvin Bagley 🗣️



"Marvin has some special skills."



"He hasn't played meaningful basketball in a long time. And people forget what that means to players. Instead of trying to survive in your career, you're actually out here trying to fit into a good team." pic.twitter.com/T2WMSSKYPn — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 30, 2026

Adelman has continued to praise Bagley for his play during training camp, and the first two preseason games only helped his case. Over two games, Bagley has averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field. He offers a versatile offensive presence as the Nuggets' backup center and is athletic enough to help defensively.

Jones is a shoo-in to be the Nuggets' backup power forward, despite not appearing in any preseason action yet. The Nuggets re-signed Jones to a two-year deal worth nearly $12 million, and it is clear they believe in his ability on both sides of the ball.

What about DaRon Holmes?

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holmes missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles and did not get much of an opportunity to make an impact when healthy last season. He made just 25 appearances with the Nuggets and averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, but there was still optimism that he would fit into Denver's rotation this year.

However, the addition of Bagley might've ruined Holmes's chances to make the impact he was hoping for. Now, Holmes has been pushed to a third-string big man, but his versatility as either a power forward or center could help him fill in for injuries.

DaRon Holmes is buried on this roster. Doubt the Nuggets are picking up his option for next year. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 7, 2026

In two preseason games so far, Holmes has averaged just 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. As the preseason goes on, maybe we'll see Holmes get more of an opportunity to prove himself, but he is falling well behind in this position battle, to the point where it no longer feels like a position battle.

Granted, if the Nuggets feel comfortable with this backup duo of Jones and Bagley, which Adelman has expressed some excitement about, then why change it up? It helps to have guys like Holmes, Brazile, and Zeke Nnaji at the end of the bench for some extra depth, but there is no shot they fit into the team's expected ten-man rotation.

The Nuggets' bench, all-around, is better than expected. Guys like Tyus Jones, Alpha Diallo, Julian Strawther, and Cam Whitmore are already stepping up. The more notable position battle has shifted to the wing, with Diallo, Strawther, and Whitmore all competing, while this competition for frontcourt minutes has completely faded.

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