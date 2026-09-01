3 Nuggets Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

The Denver Nuggets' roster is facing a handful of notable adjustments heading into the 2026-27 season. That's especially so in their second unit, where multiple rotational players have been moved out and replaced with another name in the past several weeks.

And that means, for the Nuggets that have stuck onboard the roster heading into next year, their season could look a whole lot different than things did throughout the 2025-26 campaign. They might be in for a bit more usage and/or minutes to come their way, or it might be more of the opposite.

Let's take a look at three Nuggets players who are most likely to see their roles shift for the 2026-27 season:

1. Julian Strawther

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) defends on Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' bench saw several recognizable faces depart throughout the summer. But one fixture who stayed onboard throughout the turnover was fourth-year wing Julian Strawther, who is now destined to take advantage of a nice share of vacant shot opportunities offensively and more minutes overall.

Last year came with a bit of a dip in production from Strawther, where he averaged 7.2 points on 46.7% from the field, and he got six less minutes per game his way. Other names like Tim Hardaway and Peyton Watson shined in the second unit, while he found himself taking a backseat.

Now, though, he might be in line to be the Nuggets' seventh man in the rotation, and someone eager to gun for a second contract on an expiring rookie deal. So if there were going to be a most improved player to watch on this roster next season, Strawther can be just that.

2. Tyus Jones

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a good amount of time for this status to change. In the weeks ahead, the Nuggets could add a bit more guard depth to their backcourt, that shifts expectations. But as of now, Tyus Jones––who Denver signed to a one-year deal earlier this summer––feels like the most likely bet to get the most minutes on Denver's bench as their backup point guard.

And that's a notable shift from where Jones started his Nuggets tenure. Just a few months ago, back in February, Jones was a third-string guard and buyout addition who was a minor rotation piece that rarely got run behind Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown, oftentimes being a DNP-CD.

This season, though, expect to see Jones on the floor a bit more for the Nuggets as a backup guard to Murray, who can handle the ball and offer another layer of playmaking. Especially if this roster doesn't shift in the backcourt from where things currently stand, his presence will be key.

3. DeMar DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan will only be spending his first season with the Nuggets after coming aboard from the Sacramento Kings on a one-year, veteran minimum deal. So time will tell what his fit and unique playstyle looks like in a brand-new situation with a new surrounding team and staff.

But compared to the type of role he had established last season as a primary scorer and nightly starter, this year could look a bit different on a winning roster with a talented starting five already in place. DeRozan feels primed to be the Nuggets' sixth man, and the leader of a second unit that's been depleted throughout the offseason.

If he can plug into that sixth man spot and succeed as a 17-plus point per game scorer as he has been for most of his career, his signing will be the biggest win the Nuggets have brought in from this summer altogether.

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