Nuggets Updated Depth Chart After Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley Signings

The Denver Nuggets have been pretty conservative when it comes to their moves made throughout this offseason thus far.

In the first two days of the free agent market opening, the Nuggets have made just two signings: one of those being one of their own pending free agents, veteran guard Tyus Jones, and the other being former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley.

The Nuggets are far from done making moves, though. In the days ahead, they'll be looking to add a few more pieces via veteran minimum deals, and still have their restricted free agent situations of Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones to address.

But as the landscape stands now, let's take a look at how this Nuggets' depth chart is shaking out for the 2026-27 campaign:

How the Nuggets' Depth Chart Is Shaping Up

For these projections, we're going to have the assumption that both Jones and Watson will be back on new deals. Denver's expressed interest in bringing both back––especially in the case of Watson––and with the ability to match any offer sheet that they accept, the return of each still remains pretty likely.

So in the event that both of them are in the mix with this current roster, here's how the current roster looks for next season:

PG SG SF PF C Jamal Murray Christian Braun Cameron Johnson Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Tyus Jones Peyton Watson* Spencer Jones* Marvin Bagley Jonas Valanciunas Bryce Hopkins Trevon Brazile DaRon Holmes Zeke Nnaji

As for the starting five, there's no changes to expect at this point. There could very well be a change or two moving deeper into the offseason, depending on how creative the Nuggets front office wants to get, but there's been no movement on that front yet.

The bench, however, is looking a little bit different than the way they ended last year.

One thing that immediately sticks out is the excess of size and big men the Nuggets have to utilize. Between Valanciunas, Nnaji, Holmes, and Bagley, it's virtually four players that Denver has on their hands who primarily play the center position.

Guys like Bagley and Holmes have to be moved up to the four in this case, but it wouldn't be totally shocking to see Valanciunas and Nnaji shipped out in the foreseeable future that would change the setup of the frontcourt in the second unit.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And with that extensive amount of bodies in the frontcourt, it also leaves the Nuggets with work to do at their guard position.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. gone to the Miami Heat, Jalen Pickett's team option declined, and Bruce Brown still yet to re-sign on a new contract following his previous one-year deal, the only true backup guard that Denver currently has is Tyus Jones. That's not exactly the strongest outlook in terms of backcourt depth.

There's still a ton of time for the Nuggets to change that. Denver has just 12 roster spots taken up––when including both second-round rookies––that gives them ample space to work with, even if they'll be forced to bring in multiple veteran minimum guys.

And of course, Denver will still have to work out agreements for Watson and Jones to bring them back aboard on multi-year deals.

Signing either won't affect their bottom line of how much cap space flexibility they have, but they could add up quickly in terms of their luxury tax and second apron bill that presses the Nuggets' decision-makers to make a more substantial move involving the starting five.

With that in mind, the Nuggets are far from finished with their various roster tweaks on tap this summer. So expect to see much more work in store for this front office when looking ahead.

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