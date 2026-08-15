The Biggest Factor That Will Determine the Nuggets' Season

Last season, the Denver Nuggets finished in third place in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record. Considering the injuries that they dealt with, it seems like a shock that they reached 54 wins. Nikola Jokic missed 18 games, Aaron Gordon missed 46, Cameron Johnson missed 28, Christian Braun missed 38, and Peyton Watson missed 28.

It feels like a miracle that the Nuggets had as much regular season success as they did, and much of that credit goes to first-year head coach David Adelman and Denver's role players for stepping up. However, it is clear that they cannot afford another injury-filled season like that one. If there is any factor that will determine the success of the Nuggets' 2026-27 season, it is their health.

Why the Nuggets' health is as important as ever

Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (C) looks on from the bench with center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Peyton Watson (8) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, while most of the team was dealing with injuries, the Nuggets had guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. (80 GP) and Bruce Brown (82 GP) stepping up. The Nuggets have parted with both of those backup guards, and their depth has become a significant concern.

As it stands, the Nuggets have a backup guard room consisting only of Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and two-way KJ Simpson. Sure, they also signed Lonnie Walker IV to a training camp deal, who could give them some extra depth if he makes the final roster, but there are obvious reasons to be concerned.

Fortunately, the Nuggets at least bolstered their frontcourt by adding Marvin Bagley and Trevon Brazile. If Gordon or Jokic deal with any injuries this season, they will have viable players to replace them, especially if DaRon Holmes also continues to develop, at least as short-term options. Still, though, the Nuggets' ceiling immediately drops whenever they deal with these injuries.

After last season, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke admitted that he thought the Nuggets could've won 60-65 games if they were healthy. As optimistic as that may sound, he is not wrong. When fully healthy, the Nuggets' starting lineup had an 18-5 record, putting them on pace for 64 wins.

"I thought that if this group was healthy, that this could be a 60-65 win team to a certain level, but we never got a chance to fully show it," Kroenke said. "... I do really believe in the group of people who were assembled in there this year."

"I thought that if this group was healthy that this could be a 60-65 win team, but we never got a chance to fully show it."



"That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back. I really do believe in the group..."



- Josh Kroenke pic.twitter.com/z7MdsVxVle — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 8, 2026

Of course, after a first-round playoff exit, fans were calling for the Nuggets to make significant roster changes. When it became clear that they might simply be running it back, some fans grew upset, but there is no real reason to doubt this group when healthy. The Nuggets have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA when all available, and the only real concern comes in the second unit, which makes the team's health that much more important.

Re-signing Peyton Watson would certainly help in that department, but it is still hard to envision a successful season for the Nuggets if they get hit with the injury plague again, regardless of who is on the roster.

If fully healthy, the Nuggets have clear championship aspirations. However, even one or two injuries could derail their entire season due to questionable depth and far too much reliance on their starters.

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