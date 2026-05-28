Why Now Is the Perfect Time for Nuggets to Trade Aaron Gordon

Heading into the 2026 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets are at a crossroads.

They're fresh off a first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're over $15 million above the luxury tax line with moves to be made to get under that number. And it's clear that this roster is still a few steps behind the top contenders in the West, like the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

There have to be some big changes in Denver this offseason. The Nuggets know this. When president Josh Kroenke was asked about what lies ahead for the team this offseason, he made it clear that "everything" is on the table––outside of trading Nikola Jokic––to get this roster to its full potential.

That would even mean a potential trade surrounding Mr. Nugget himself, Aaron Gordon, isn't completely out of the realm of possibilities.

And in reality, while a trade involving one of the franchise's most beloved figures in recent history would most definitely sting, it might be the best move the Nuggets could make to get themselves out of their current desolate situation.

It's Far From an Easy Decision

Let's get this out of the way now: Aaron Gordon is pivotal to the Nuggets' success on both ends of the floor. Trading him in any capacity is not a simple choice to make.

He's a versatile chess piece on the defensive side of the ball who can guard multiple positions, and work on or off the ball as an impact player.

On the offensive end, he can bring the ball up the floor, provide great spacing, is one of the best cutters and rollers in the league, and has even averaged close to six rebounds a night through the six years he's played in Denver.

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Simply put, he does virtually anything the Nuggets need him to do on both ends of the ball. Those types of dynamic two-way players don't exactly grow on trees. So it's easy enough to say that trading him would be an ill-advised decision for Denver's overall effectiveness and versatility.

But at the same time, there's also the unfortunate reality that exists of the impermanence that a player of Gordon's skillset can bring to the league.

The Issue With Retaining Aaron Gordon

As Gordon is someone that uses his outstanding athleticism and versatility to make the Nuggets such a potent group, that's something at the pro level that can only exist at an elite clip for so long.

As players of Gordon's archetype get older and more experienced, those abilities tend to quickly fade over time as opposed to guys who are less reliant on sheer athleticism, explosiveness, and being a jack of all trades.

Over a long 82-game season and in some cases, months of physical, competitive playoff action, those traits can fall victim to extreme wear and tear–– just as Gordon saw himself this past season.

Gordon is about to turn 31 years old in September. He's played a combined 87 games across the past two regular seasons, suffered multiple lengthy hamstring injuries this past year, and was limited to just three games during the Nuggets' latest postseason run because of it. That's not ideal.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on the floor after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Betting on not only that playstyle to hold up over time, but also for his availability to take a turn in the right direction moving forward isn't too favorable by any means. If Gordon suffers another lengthy injury this next season, those conversations around his health will only be getting louder for the Nuggets.

That's what makes now––this offseason––the perfect time for the Nuggets to capitalize and ship him out elsewhere. His impact and value is still seen as a positive one for many teams across the league, and waiting any longer for his availability to turn a corner might only be hurting them in the long run.

What Could the Nuggets Get for Aaron Gordon?

When he's healthy and at his best, Gordon is bound to be a hot commodity as a trade asset for teams around the league, simply because of that aforementioned rare and versatile skillset he can provide to any given roster.

Several teams in the NBA could use him, and in some cases, could be the piece that takes their starting five over the top; think the Philadelphia 76ers, the LA Lakers, or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His contract, while a little pricey, also isn't unmovable. He's making over $33 million this coming season, $36.3 million in 2027, and has a player option worth $39 in 2028.

Could the Nuggets get draft capital that they're severely lacking? A young player to help bring additional defense and athleticism? Perhaps both? It's not out of the question, depending on who his top suitors could be.

But that move becomes immensely tougher to make if Gordon has a similar season like his most recent one for the year on the horizon.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Trading him now allows the Nuggets more flexibility in an offseason where they need to make a big shake-up to their current calculus anyways. So why not be proactive in moving him before the front office is one year too late?

The move is certainly at least an option on the table for the Nuggets, as Kroenke had previously alluded to in the unpredictable offseason he hinted at during his end-of-season presser. Only time will tell whether or not Denver decides to go through with it.

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