The Harsh Reality Behind a Potential Aaron Gordon Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets are about to enter a pivotal offseason where virtually every move and trade could be on the table–– outside of a trade involving Nikola Jokic, and probably Jamal Murray.

But one name on the Nuggets' roster who's been thrown into some lingering chatter of a potential trade has been Aaron Gordon, who's coming fresh off his sixth season of being in Denver.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, in the Nuggets’ efforts to not only re-sign Peyton Watson, but also avoid approaching the second apron, everyone on the roster outside of Jokic and Murray could be "discussable" for a trade.

That, of course, would be a mix of players that includes Gordon.

"Whether that's Cam Johnson, that's Christian Braun, or Aaron Gordon, it really sounds like that pretty much everyone outside of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic is going to be discussable for the Nuggets front-office leadership group," Fischer said on a Bleacher Report live stream.

"I don’t know whether or not the price point would end up being enough for Denver to actually move on from Aaron Gordon. But he’s someone that could fit all across the league in any situation."

For a player as critical to the Nuggets' success as Gordon has been in recent years––especially as a part of their 2023 championship run––and someone who's embraced the Mile High City as much as he has, seeing any trade involving his name would be a move that stings for any Denver fan.

However, when taking a step back to look at where both Gordon stands in his career, and where the Nuggets are in terms of their team-building efforts, there's a good chance that now might be as good a time as ever for Denver to poke around for a deal involving their Swiss Army knife forward.

Why Now Is the Best Time to Trade Aaron Gordon

There are two glaring reasons as to why now, this offseason, might be the best time for the Nuggets to investigate a trade surrounding Gordon.

One surrounds where the Nuggets stand financially. It's no secret that Denver will be looking to shed some of their cap space this summer. An ideal way to do that could be by trading Gordon away, who has the third-highest cap number on the roster next season at just over $31 million.

Cameron Johnson could be an option to do just that too, but might not get the same type of return that Gordon would. Christian Braun may also be on the table, but his chances of being moved when factoring in his hefty extension and his poison pill restriction make him a little less likely.

Gordon still has value on the trade market and can seamlessly fit into several different frontcourts as a positive contributor. Denver could get a strong return for him that includes cap relief and a solid asset or two in return that makes his departure a little more digestible for Nuggets fans.

Oct 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) brings the ball up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Another factor that could play into the Nuggets' rationale for a Gordon trade is his injury history, one that's becoming a little harder to ignore having played just 51 regular season games in 2024-25, and playing even less this past season at 39 games between the regular season and the playoffs.

It's often said that the best ability a player can have is availability. And for Gordon, as versatile and impactful as he can be, hasn't been able to consistently stay on the floor. For a Nuggets team that has $30 million tied up in his services while competing for a title, that's a risk that can take a major hit to their ceiling as a title-caliber team.

If the Nuggets can find a team out on the trade market willing to take on that risk, while still giving up solid assets in return, that's an opportunity Denver needs to jump on.

Such a move can set them up well between now and in the future, and possibly get them back on track to being a contender in the West as soon as next season, depending on other moves the front office makes in succession.

It's a tough pill to swallow for Nuggets fans who have loved watching Gordon and his memorable moments while in Denver. But the reality is that this summer might be the best chance they're going to get to trade Gordon while still getting a return that truly helps them get better.

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