3 Veteran Minimum Free Agents the Nuggets Should Have on Their Radar

The Denver Nuggets won't have much money to spend on the free agent market this offseason.

When factoring in the hoops that the Nuggets will have to jump through to shrink their luxury tax bill, let alone stay under the second apron, it's hard to imagine Denver being serious players on the free agent market over the summer.

But Denver will still have the opportunity to bring in a handful of veteran minimum free agents in order to dig up some value finds around the market, and fill out the back-end of their roster cheaply.

It's not often you can find a regular rotational player on the veteran minimum market, but the Nuggets could have a few names to keep an eye on that make sense as a worthwhile pickup.

Let's break down three veteran free agents that could make sense for the Nuggets later this summer:

Josh Okogie | G, HOU

Jan 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A routine rotational player for the Houston Rockets this past season, Okogie would be a strong addition for the Nuggets' bench to bolster some of their defensive woes that plagued them throughout last season.

Okogie isn't exactly the strongest threat on the offensive side of the ball––considering he averaged a near-career-low 4.5 points per game this past season. But he did shoot effectively in his limited 3.8 shot attempts a night, as he had a career-best 38.5% clip from three.

That 3&D mold could slot right into the back-end of the Nuggets' rotation, and emerge as a strong fit on both ends at a cheap cost.

Kyle Anderson | F, MIN

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (12) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Anderson will be entering his 13th season pro this coming year. But that's not to say he still isn't able to play solid rotational minutes wherever he ends up.

In the 43 games he played across three teams (the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves) during the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged over 19 minutes a night with each. He averaged a combined 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a steal.

As an experienced, lengthy forward, he brings enough to the table for the Nuggets to warrant a look his way in free agency on a cheap, short-term deal.

Bruce Brown | G, DEN

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a basket and foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Maybe it's somewhat cheating to include a free agent the Nuggets already have on their roster, but Bruce Brown still feels like a candidate that Denver could get onboard for one more season after his 2025 return.

Brown was an important and durable part of the Nuggets' second unit this past season, playing in all 82 regular-season games, averaging nearly eight points and a steal a game, and shot his best three-point percentage since 2022.

Combine that with the impact he has as a locker room leader, his presence is pretty valuable to this Denver roster, even if just an end-of-bench contributor.

For what Brown brings to the Nuggets' lineup, a veteran minimum could be considered a pay cut. However, the veteran guard has shown no shortage of love for Denver during both stints he's been in town. He even has a Nuggets tattoo from the 2023 championship run. Surely he'd at least consider another short-term deal to run it back for another season.

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