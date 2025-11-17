Nikola Jokic Reveals Why Nuggets’ Defense Has Taken a Step Forward

Through the first month of the new NBA season, the Denver Nuggets' offense has remained just as good as you'd expect, led by the typical MVP production of Nikola Jokic and his prowess on that end of the floor, paired with a deep and versatile supporting cast to surround him.

But on the defensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have ended up being notably improved compared to how they've performed in recent years.

While Denver ranks second in the NBA for offensive rating (124.3), they also rank third-overall in defensive rating (111.2), which would turn out to be a huge step from their 22nd ranking from last year if kept up through the entire season slate.

So what's the reasoning for that extensive jump, and how has it remained so consistent through the first 12 games on the year?

In the eyes of Jokic, he sees an improved overall mindset from everyone in the building to be a strong defensive team.

"I think people care. We want to be better," Jokic said after the Nuggets' win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. "When someone has a bad matchup, he's going to have help behind him. So, we just want to play for each other on the defensive end."

Nikola Jokic Sees Improved Defensive Focus From Nuggets

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' defensive pieces around Jokic have proven to be notably stout so far. Aaron Gordon hasn't lost a step as a two-way guy. Cameron Johnson, while off to a slow start offensively, is still a positive defensive player on the wing. Down the bench, Peyton Watson, Bruce Brown, and Spencer Jones are doing their part as well.

Even Jokic himself has developed into a much more impactful, underrated defensive force, especially when it comes to his ability to generate takeaways considering he's averaging nearly two steals a game through the first 12 games of this season.

For Jokic, his presence, along with the personnel to support him, is what makes the operation flow as seamlessly as it does.

"We have a different type of players, they're glueing into our system really good in different positions, different personnel," Jokic said. "Everything's working well for us, defensively first, and then offensively. So, everybody is buying in."

It's a great start to the first full year under the command of head coach David Adelman, who's proven so far to be the right man for the job to maximize Denver's abilities on both ends of the floor.

If the Nuggets can keep up the positive trend on that defensive side of the ball while maintaining their potency offensively, it's going to be hard to keep this team out of serious title conversations next to the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

