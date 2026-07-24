Rumored Nuggets Free Agent Target Instead Signs Overseas to Israel

One piece of the Denver Nuggets' roster from last season–– and a rumored target in free agency this offseason, David Roddy–– won't be making his way back to the Mile High for the year ahead.

That's because he's signing to an overseas club in Israel.

According to an announcement from Hapoel Jerusalem BC, the club has agreed to a new deal with Roddy for their upcoming season.

דייוויד רודי מצטרף להפועל!

לכל הפרטים >> https://t.co/9qFPs0BHRD pic.twitter.com/NSfiVe0tcI — Hapoel Jerusalem BC (@HapoelJerusalem) July 24, 2026

Hapoel Jerusalem is an Israeli-based club who competes in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, the top tier of Israeli competition, and in the EuroCup.

It's actually a roster that hosts a few other former NBA players, which Roddy now joins. Familiar names like Cassius Winston, Isaiah Mobley, Devontae Cacok, and Jared Harper are all guys who have experience playing in the pros within the States. And now, that group will add one more NBA alumnus.

And when it comes to the Nuggets' perspective, it effectively ends any and all speculation that Roddy could return to next year's roster, despite Denver's rumored interest in his talent as a player.

Nuggets' David Roddy Signing Won't Be Happening

Roddy, a first-round pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, was a brief part of the Nuggets' lineup in 2025-26 when he signed onto a two-way deal and appeared in five regular-season games.

In those five games he played, Roddy averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and shot 50% from the field in a little over 14 minutes a game.

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward David Roddy (45) shoots the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that production towards the end of the season was enough for the Nuggets to at least keep him on the radar this summer as a player they'd potentially like to have around, if the fit was ideal.

According to DNVR's Harrison Wind, the Nuggets like Roddy "a lot," which centers around how intensely he plays.

"The Nuggets like David Roddy a lot," Wind said in a recent video, "I think they like how hard he plays. I think they like how unique of a player he is. On this Nuggets team, they need guys that are just going to come in off the bench and play hard, and get their hands dirty, and dive on the floor for 50-50 balls, and do the dirty work. That's what he would do."

The problem, though, is that the Nuggets' roster––even with three spots available without Peyton Watson or Spencer Jones signing––didn't really need another big-bodied forward like Roddy.

Why the Nuggets Are Fine Without Roddy on the Roster

The Nuggets, while they had interest in Roddy's skillset and liked what he had shown during his time on the roster last season, need guards more than they do forwards.

Roddy doesn't check that box. And while he brings a nice dose of grit and a potential two-way skillset to the Nuggets' rotation, he still might not have had a clear spot in the rotation to warrant him as one of their final free agent signings of the offseason.

Instead, they'll need to keep an eye on free agent guards that could back up Jamal Murray this season, considering the only point guard they have to fill that mold is Tyus Jones. He played fine in his minutes following his mid-season signing last year, but that backcourt rotation would look a lot better with one more veteran minimum candidate.

As to who the Nuggets could look to target, or if they even decide to leave a roster spot open after new deals for Watson and Jones, remains to be seen. But at the very least, you can take Roddy off of Denver's radar.

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