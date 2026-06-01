Bill Simmons Rips Nuggets Over Peyton Watson's Contract Situation

The biggest task on the to-do list for the Denver Nuggets' offseason will be to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

It'll likely be a key priority for the Nuggets to ink him on a new deal. But it might not come without some roster sacrifices to avoid paying any luxury tax penalties. The latest names to be linked in potential trade talks have been Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun as the most likely casualties.

It's safe to say that Bill Simmons of The Ringer isn't exactly a fan of the Nuggets' thought process.

Bill Simmons Sounds Off on Nuggets' Peyton Watson Situation

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons blasted the Nuggets for potentially trading away key pieces of their roster to avoid the luxury tax and sign Peyton Watson to a new deal.

“Why do they have to trade anybody to sign Peyton Watson? F--- off!" Simmons said. "You have Jokic in your team, d–d---heads. Pay everybody. Clip this out. Denver fans, Kroenke's got a kajillion dollars, just pay Peyton Watson and keep everybody. Your owner is super rich. What are we doing?”

Bill Simmons on the Nuggets:



“Why do they have to trade anybody to sign Peyton Watson? You have Jokic in your team, pay everyone, F*** off. Kroenke has a gazillion dollars, just keep everybody AND pay Peyton Watson. Your owner is super rich what are we doing?”



(via… pic.twitter.com/fpN5SUKQvq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2026

It's not a wild idea from Simmons for suggesting that the Nuggets just pay every one of their key roster pieces for next season without trading Braun or Johnson.

They do have every ability to keep this current core intact, considering they have all five of last year's starters under contract for the 2026-27 season, and own Watson's Bird Rights to go over the cap while still re-signing him.

But the big concern revolving around doing so would be the steep financial bill that the Nuggets would be paying in keeping all six of those players–– especially in the luxury tax department.

The Cost of Re-Signing Peyton Watson

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Without any trades surrounding the current core and Watson re-signing for a new deal worth upwards of $20 million a season, Denver would be paying a luxury tax bill over $100 million. They'd also be above the second apron threshold to put some heavy restrictions on their team-building methods.

In terms of footing the bill though, the Nuggets' ownership group certainly has the funds to pay for a steep luxury tax bill. According to NBC News, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is the most valuable sports ownership portfolio in the world, totaling upwards of $25 billion in total value.

The issue isn't whether or not the Nuggets have the money to pay an expensive roster. It's a question of whether or not they have to desire to open their pocket books. And recent history shows that Denver isn't exactly the most willing to dig deep into the luxury tax.

Just this past trade deadline, the Nuggets gave up a second-round pick to trade Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets and get under the luxury tax line. For perspective, they stood less than $500,000 over the threshold.

According to Spotrac, Nuggets have paid the luxury tax in six of those seasons, and have never paid a bill over $21 million. Paying their projected luxury tax number they're currently at entering this offseason would be a steep jump from the precedent they've set, and even more so if Watson is signed to a new deal.

Time will tell how the Nuggets decide to approach their Watson decision and everything around it, but there's no doubt that how they decide to approach their overall financial situation will be a defining part of their entire summer.

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