Aaron Gordon Has No Hard Feelings About Peyton Watson Leaving Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets spent most of the 2026 offseason sitting on their hands, but things ramped up in August. Most notably, the Nuggets ended Peyton Watson's restricted free agency saga by sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. To no surprise, many fans were upset about losing Watson, but the team felt they could not afford to keep the 23-year-old breakout.

Fortunately, Watson's former Nuggets teammates are not holding much of a grudge against him or Denver's front office for how this breakup happened. In an interview at his recent basketball camp, Nuggets star Aaron Gordon spoke about Watson's departure, but made it clear that he is happy for the new Cavalier.

"That's my dog. It's deeper than basketball with Peyton and I," Gordon said. Our family members go to the same church. Peyton is like my brother. Happy for him, the situation that he's in. Obviously we would have loved to have him. But it worked out the way that it should of—it was supposed to."

Aaron Gordon on Peyton Watson:



"That's my dog. It's deeper than basketball with Peyton and I. Our family members go to the same church. Peyton is like my brother. Happy for him, the situation that he's in."



"Obviously we would have loved to have him. But it worked out the way… pic.twitter.com/mt1DLpckX9 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) September 13, 2026

Granted, Gordon could be more upset about the Nuggets' front office decision to let go of Watson than he is letting on, as we can imagine how that type of money-saving move impacts the locker room. However, Gordon does not seem too distraught about the loss and is likely just happy for his friend to get a new $88 million contract.

What Watson's departure means for Denver

As Gordon mentions, "Obviously we would have loved to have him." Of course, the Nuggets will feel Watson's absence this season. Last season, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Not only did Watson finally break out as an offensive difference-maker, finding his three-point shot and taking a leap in self-creation, but he also continued to strive defensively. In his first three years in Denver, he would earn minutes because of his defensive versatility. Now, he has proven that he can be a point-of-attack defender and a go-to guy offensively.

Peyton Watson self-creation leap pic.twitter.com/6oKZwf5eIr — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 23, 2026

The Nuggets practically decided to keep Cameron Johnson instead of Watson, as they reportedly turned down trade offers for the 30-year-old forward that would've saved enough money to give them more flexibility in re-signing Watson. Was that the right decision, though?

We can understand the Nuggets' decision to keep Johnson and ship away Watson, but it is certainly a tough pill to swallow. Watson should've been part of Denver's long-term core, but instead, they are hanging on to Johnson, who could still be a trade candidate this season. This move hurts Denver's core, but the team felt it was necessary given their financial situation.

Fortunately, the Nuggets at least signed future Hall of Fame forward DeMar DeRozan to help their bench's offense, but it will be impossible to replicate Watson's two-way impact this season. Maybe down the line, his absence will not be felt as much, but this season could be tough for them.

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