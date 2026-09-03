These 4 Nuggets Players Could Be Playing Their Final Seasons in Denver

The Denver Nuggets are a little less than two months away from tipping off their 2026-27 regular season.

And in the process of starting their next season, opening night might mark the beginning of the end for a select few players around the Nuggets roster; guys whose futures might not be secured long-term, and could be in store for a change of scenery sooner rather than later––depending on how Denver's season goes.

Let's break down four players on the Nuggets' roster who feel like the most likely bets to be playing their final season in Denver:

Cameron Johnson

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Johnson's name being included in multiple trade rumors throughout this summer, the Nuggets have remained firm that they won't be shipping out their veteran wing. But there are no guarantees that Johnson will still be onboard after the 2026-27 season because of his $23 expiring contract.

Sure, the Nuggets have shown they clearly value Johnson. But we've seen this offseason just how the Nuggets' sticky financial situation and their current payroll can lead to losing their own free agents, and Johnson might not be any exception.

That's why, if the Nuggets didn't plan on retaining Johnson next offseason on a new deal, a trade deadline move would make sense. Or else, Denver could be put in a position to go deeper into the second apron, or lose their unrestricted free agent forward for nothing.

Zeke Nnaji

Mar 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contractually, it's hard to imagine Nnaji doesn't sign on for another season with the Nuggets following the 2026-27 campaign. Nnaji has a player option to decide on worth $7.4 million that can delay his free agency until 2028, which he'll most likely do.

But a trade to ship Nnaji and his $7.4 million salary out from the Nuggets could be much easier to put together as an expiring contract, as opposed to where his value stands right now.

Nnaji takes up a considerable chunk of the Nuggets' salary cap space for being a fringe rotation player. And for a team in Denver's position approaching the second apron this season, contracts like that become a priority to pivot from. So seeing Nnaji on this opening night roster for 2027-28 would be a surprise.

Julian Strawther

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We could be entering a similar position to that we just saw with Peyton Watson. Nuggets wing Julian Strawther is heading into a contract year in his fourth season pro, where there could be a wide-open share of opportunity on Denver's bench.

Really, a career year could be in store for Strawther if all breaks his way, and he could become Denver's eighth or seventh man on the bench. The problem comes in when factoring in whether or not the Nuggets can afford to keep him long-term as he enters restricted free agency in 2027, if he does become a real rotation player.

Expect Strawther to play more than the 861 total minutes he did last season. But if he does well in those reps, and the Nuggets are still stuck in the second apron next summer, it'd be far from a guarantee that Denver would keep him on for another contract––depending on its cost.

DaRon Holmes

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holmes' first two seasons in the NBA have been far from ideal. His first year was disrupted due to a season-ending Achilles injury. Holmes' most recent 2025-26 campaign was solid, but he only played in 25 games for an average of eight minutes a night. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Now, the Nuggets' first-round pick enters the third year of his rookie contract. That means Denver will be tasked with deciding upon a pricier fourth-year team option later next summer, sitting at $5.5 million.

If Holmes still can't find a consistent spot in the rotation, and the Nuggets remain in a bind financially, a simple way for Denver to shed some money from the books could be to decline Holmes' team option next summer. So keep an eye on Holmes as this year could be a pivotal one for his long-term future both in the Mile High City and in the NBA.

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