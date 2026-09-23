Buy or Sell: Nuggets Reportedly Interested in Ex-Mavericks G Ryan Nembhard

With less than a week until training camp starts, the Denver Nuggets could still be gearing up for one more move. 23-year-old guard Ryan Nembhard is expected to be waived by the Charlotte Hornets, and according to The Stein Line's Marc Stein, the Nuggets are a top suitor for the two-way guard.

"Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them," Stein reported.

The Nuggets already have all of their two-way slots filled by KJ Simpson, Bryce Hopkins, and Cam Whitmore, so how does Nembhard fit into the picture? Let's take a look at whether or not we should buy this rumor.

Ryan Nembhard's impact

Mar 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard exceeded expectations during his rookie season. After going undrafted, he was picked up by the Dallas Mavericks and showed out, even starting 27 games on a two-way contract. In those 27 starts, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

While there are clear weaknesses in his game, especially considering he stands at 5'11", he has proven himself among NBA talent. As some Nuggets fans might remember, he torched Denver last season with 28 points and 10 assists on 12-14 shooting from the field and 4-5 from deep.

Granted, that was Nembhard's only game with 20+ points, which could be more of a testament to the Nuggets' weak defense, but things could come full circle if he joins the team he had the best game of his career against. It is also worth noting that he dropped 15 points and 23 assists against the Chicago Bulls last season, another incredible performance.

A new backup point guard?

Of course, Nembhard is an impressive talent, capable of being a reliable backup point guard if given that opportunity. However, does he warrant a standard contract from the Nuggets?

If the Nuggets' interest in Nembhard is serious, they have two realistic options: Sign Nembhard to their final standard contract or waive two-way guard KJ Simpson and replace him with Nembhard. Of course, the first step would be to simply bring him in on a training camp deal to prove himself, but if he outperforms other guards on the roster, the answer could be easy.

Verdict: Buy, but with reservations

We can obviously see why the Nuggets would be interested in Nembhard. As it stands, the Nuggets have two backup point guards on the roster: Tyus Jones and KJ Simpson. Some fans are already saying that Nembhard would be a better option than both of them.

However, we have to keep in mind that Nembhard presents the same challenges as both Jones and Simpson. Sure, he is an impressive playmaker and only 23 years old, but do the Nuggets want another point guard who is going to get picked apart on defense? To be fair, Nembhard is not as bad a defender as you would think for a player his size, but that will not stop opposing teams from taking advantage.

It would be great to see the Nuggets give Nembhard a shot, and if he performs well enough in training camp, figure out a way to keep him on the roster.

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