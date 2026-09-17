Three Stories That Will Define Nuggets Training Camp

Training camp is quickly approaching for the NBA, and the Denver Nuggets are likely eager to get back into the swing of things after a grueling offseason weighed down by a disappointing first-round playoff exit. The Nuggets should have a chip on their shoulder this season after falling drastically short in 2025-26, and setting the tone in training camp is key.

The Nuggets will not naturally be successful this season. They are already falling well behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. Training camp and preseason will give us a good idea of how this year's Nuggets team actually stacks up against the NBA's best. Let's look at a few of the top storylines to monitor at camp in Denver.

A defensive focus

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the past two seasons, the Nuggets had the NBA's 21st-ranked defense. Even last year, when they had the league's top offense, their defense weighed them down.

In training camp this year, there should be a clear priority from David Adelman and his coaching staff to improve the defense and make it a real focus for the players. With stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the offense will always be fine. But if they can't make things work on the other end, they will not be a serious contender.

This summer, the Nuggets hired veteran coach Dave Joerger to be Adelman's lead assistant, already showing where their minds are at heading into the new season. Things should definitely get better with Joerger in the mix, but it is still a group effort to get this team's defense working.

How the new guys fit

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Nuggets added DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley, Alpha Diallo, and rookies Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins. They are also bringing in Lonnie Walker IV to training camp, with reports suggesting Cam Whitmore could also be on his way to Denver before camp, potentially giving the two athletic wings a chance to compete for the Nuggets' final roster spot.

While the Nuggets kept their starting lineup together this offseason, these new guys will be just as important to the team's success.

DeRozan is expected to be the team's new sixth man, and if the 37-year-old veteran looks as good as we expect, he could save their bench unit. Diallo, the EuroLeague Best Defender award winner, has the potential to be a defensive stopper for Denver's second unit, but questions remain about how he will adjust to the NBA. The Nuggets know what they're getting out of Bagley, but how he fits into their new backup frontcourt will certainly be worth monitoring.

It will also be good to look at how Brazile, especially, fits in. The talented 23-year-old rookie out of Arkansas will immediately be the team's most athletic player. His physical traits, mixed with a solid defensive presence, an improving three-point shot, and strong rebounding, create a player the Nuggets might want to lean on this season.

The backup frontcourt battle

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the backup frontcourt was a bit of a weak spot for the Nuggets. Now, they will have some tough decisions to make. The following players will all be competing for minutes at the backup power forward and center spots: Spencer Jones, Marvin Bagley, DaRon Holmes, Zeke Nnaji, and Trevon Brazile.

We should certainly expect to see Jones and Bagley every game, but who else will earn minutes? The Nuggets certainly want to see Holmes take a leap after injuries dragged down the start of his NBA career, but he will need to earn a spot in the rotation first. Denver seems done with Nnaji, but it is much harder to trade a player who doesn't play. As for Brazile, a good training camp could immediately put him in the rotation, but realistically, it might take some patience.

Right now, we can project Denver's bench unit to mainly consist of Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley. However, it would be great to see Diallo, Brazile, and Holmes each get their fair share of opportunities. This backup frontcourt will especially be tough for Adelman and his staff to figure out, though.

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