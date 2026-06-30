Buy or Sell: Nuggets' Top Rumors Ahead of NBA Free Agency

The 2026 NBA free agency cycle is in full swing, with teams allowed to start negotiating with players on Tuesday at 4 p.m. MT. The Denver Nuggets are not expected to make much of a splash in free agency due to financial constraints, but they are certainly a team to monitor on the trade market.

Ahead of the start of free agency, here is a glimpse at some of the top rumors surrounding the Nuggets, and whether we should buy into them or sell the idea.

A Jaylen Brown blockbuster

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Nuggets have "internally discussed" trading for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Like many teams, the Nuggets probably love the idea of adding Brown. The Celtics' MVP candidate and All-NBA Second Team wing is one of the premier offensive talents in the league and an above-average defender.

In theory, Brown would be a great co-star for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and there is no doubt that Denver is ready to explore that scenario. However, it still feels unlikely.

Are the Nuggets really going to trade Jamal Murray for Jaylen Brown? While Brown is a talent upgrade, there is no guarantee that he is a better fit for Denver than Murray. Jokic and Murray have already proven to be one of the top duos in the NBA, and taking a chance on Brown feels unlikely.

Not to mention, the Nuggets simply do not have the assets to match the Celtics' asking price for Brown. With the risk and lack of draft capital in mind, it is hard to envision an actual blockbuster deal getting done.

Verdict: Sell

Aaron Gordon is on the trade block

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The future of Aaron "Mr. Nugget" Gordon is unfortunately in doubt. Despite being one of the Nuggets' most valuable players, the franchise is reportedly willing to move on from him. The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that Gordon is "drawing the strongest external trade interest" among their tradeable veterans.

Gordon, 30, has been vital to the Nuggets' success since they traded for him in the 2020-21 season, including playing a huge role in their 2023 championship run. As much as some Nuggets fans likely do not want to buy into the idea of the team parting with Gordon, it could certainly happen.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat have all registered interest in Gordon this offseason. There was never a doubt that Gordon could register some interest on the trade market, but it would still take a significant haul for the Nuggets to part with their key forward. If it were not for recent injury concerns, this likely would not be a conversation, but the Nuggets have to consider moving on.

Verdict: Buy

Nikola Jokic's Nuggets future is in trouble

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that Nikola Jokic could hold off on signing a contract extension this offseason, despite being eligible for a historic deal worth up to around $280 million over four years.

This is likely Jokic and his camp putting some pressure on the Nuggets' front office to make roster upgrades and show they are still ready to compete for a title while the three-time MVP is in his prime, but is there more to it?

If Jokic decides not to sign a contract extension, he could be eligible to hit free agency as soon as the 2027 offseason, pending a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Still, there should be no reason to worry about his future in Denver. The expectation is that Jokic still wants to play the rest of his career in Denver.

Not to mention, if Jokic waits until next offseason to sign an extension, he will be able to tack another year onto it, securing his place in Denver even longer.

Verdict: Sell

Peyton Watson will return to Denver

Jan 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson is undoubtedly the Nuggets' top priority in free agency, as the restricted free agent is coming off a breakout year to prove he should be part of Denver's long-term core. Of course, with a breakout year comes a much larger payday than expected. The Nuggets will have some competition in re-signing Watson, but there should be no doubt they will do what they can to bring him back.

However, the Nuggets have signaled that they would prefer to shed some salary before bringing back Watson, as they still try to stay below the second apron. That will likely mean trading away Gordon, Cameron Johnson, or Christian Braun, but the Nuggets seem willing to do what it takes to re-sign Watson.

Keep in mind, though, the Nuggets can re-sign Watson at any price, regardless of their current cap situation. They are eligible to match any offer Watson receives on the market, but they will be much more willing to do so if they can cut costs in other areas. Regardless, though, we should see Watson back in Denver next season.

Verdict: Buy

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