DeMar DeRozan Says Two Things Stood Out From First Nuggets Practice

The Denver Nuggets have wrapped up their first of many training camp practices leading up to the 2026-27 season.

Which means, for recent offseason addition DeMar DeRozan, he was finally able to get a taste of what it's like on the same floor with the Nuggets, his new teammates, and a brand-new coaching staff since he first signed to the team earlier last month.

And for DeRozan, he's certainly gotten his fair share of practices in throughout his past 17 years in the NBA. He's also made multiple transitions from team to team across that timeframe, now being a part of the fifth franchise of his pro career.

So for the most part, nothing seemed to catch him by surprise during his first session in Denver. However, there was one aspect that DeRozan didn't fail to mention––which was a similar experience to what many who have been in Denver also feel in their first time getting a real workout in:

"Altitude," DeRozan said with a smile.

"Nah it was great. Today was great. Being around all the guys for the first time; all the coaching staff. It was a little rusty here and there for us all learning so much, picking it up, getting after it, but it was great."

DeMar DeRozan Building Chemistry With Nuggets Teammates

While DeRozan was able to get a firsthand experience of a Nuggets practice in Denver's altitude in practice number one, he was also able to have some real time to adjust next to his new teammates in an organized setting.

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to what he's seen on the floor thus far, nothing's surprised him much, which comes largely because of the fact that DeRozan has matched up against these same players throughout his 17-year NBA career as the oldest veteran in the locker room.

However, even if he might be a bit familiar with their game on the floor, DeRozan has been able to gain a bit more of an understanding of who they are as teammates and on more of a personal level; something that's sure to be a nice boost to the Nuggets' early-season chemistry.

"Nah. I've been playing against these guys throughout their whole career," DeRozan said of if anything stuck out at practice. "Just being out there with those guys, seeing their IQ, seeing how talented these guys are, and just learning them personally."

"That's the one thing that's stood out: you tend to not have a relationship with a lot of these guys throughout the season. So being on the same team with them, knowing them, meeting them, playing with them, that's one thing that's definitely stood out."

So far, he looks to be more than happy with his new situation in Denver and adjusting relatively well in just a couple of days in the building–– which tends to be a pretty good sign of things to come for DeRozan's time in the Mile High.

"I'm just looking forward to it, to be honest with you. Going out there, doing whatever I can to help this team win, I'm just excited to play with these guys overall."

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