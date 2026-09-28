Nuggets Executives Defend Decision to Stand Pat This OffSeason

The Denver Nuggets had a mostly quiet 2026 offseason. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, many fans anticipated some much bigger changes in Denver, but the front office played it safe. Sure, they parted with Peyton Watson via a sign-and-trade and ultimately signed six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but they kept their main core intact.

At media day on Monday, Denver's top decision-makers, Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, defended their decision to hold off on any major changes.

"I think for us, we looked at everything. There was an element of debating how hard to react and make sure not to overreact to the playoffs," Tenzer said. "We had a really good regular season. Everyone was disappointed in the way it ended, and our job is to be aggressive and look at everything. Ultimately, we decided that this was the best way to move forward."

"There was an element of debating how hard to react and make sure not to overreact to the playoffs."



"You can't overlook that that core put together a 54-win season."



- Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace on the offseason 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w8KZnWIliB — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 28, 2026

Of course, the Nuggets had a successful season up until the playoffs. They won 54 games, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, and finished with the NBA's top offense. Of course, there are no excuses for what happened in the postseason, but the front office has a legitimate reason to believe in this core.

"I think a lot of things were on the table, but obviously when the season is plagued by injuries, you can't overlook the fact that that core put together a 54-win season," Wallace said. "... We kind of sat down and looked at what guys can do with the growth and what the projected outcomes could be, and a lot of things kind of made sense to stay put."

When healthy, the Nuggets were one of the league's top teams last season. Their starting lineup, which will be the same for the 2026-27 season, finished with an 18-5 record when all healthy, giving hope for a much better outcome next year.

The minor additions

While the Nuggets did not break up their projected starting lineup, they certainly made changes to the bench. The Nuggets drastically improved their overall athleticism, upgraded their frontcourt depth, brought in more help on the wings, and added a few intriguing young pieces.

The projected roster for the 26-27 Denver Nuggets:



Jamal Murray

Christian Braun

Cam Johnson

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic



Bench:

Demar Derozan

Tyus Jones

Marvin Bagley III

Lonnie Walker IV

Spencer Jones

Julian Strawther

Alpha Diallo

Zeke Nnaji

DaRon Holmes II

Trevon Brazile… pic.twitter.com/PQu16DjZUF — Nuggets Lead (@NuggetsLead) September 21, 2026

It is still uncertain whether the Nuggets' bench unit was actually upgraded this offseason, with notable losses of Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown clouding the second unit, but there is clear optimism that they made the right moves this summer.

"Obviously, we had some additions there. Added some athletes, added some guys who are a little bit different, with TB [Trevon Brazile] and Bryce [Hopkins]. You bring in the addition of Cam Whitmore on a two-way right now. So you add some competition to the gym. You add some stopgaps in the areas where we were kind of lacking last year. All in all, I think to keep the core together while adding some fresh faces and fresh blood was a good decision," Wallace finished.

While the Nuggets did not have the offseason that many fans hoped for, with some ready to call it a failure or disappointment, it certainly could've been worse. By keeping this core together, the Nuggets show they are confident in their ability to compete for a title.

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