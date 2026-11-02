How Nuggets' Jamal Murray Is Improving in One Key Area This Season

The Denver Nuggets are far from the NBA's best defensive team. In each of the past two seasons, they have ranked in the top four offensively, but have had the league's 21st-ranked defense. Things are not getting any better this season, still ranking 21st in defensive rating, but one specific player is doing what they can to help the team out more on that end: Jamal Murray.

Murray has been regarded as one of the NBA's top offensive guards and finally earned his first All-Star and All-NBA nods last season, but he is taking his defensive game to another level this year.

At practice on Sunday, Nuggets starter Cameron Johnson shouted out Murray's improved defensive effort.

"He's been bringing it [defensively]. He had some really good possessions in New Orleans. He had some really good possessions in Phoenix, where he is being the aggressor on the defensive end, and it's really important for us," Johnson said.

Making a two-way impact

Murray has typically been a negative defender in years past, but he is trying to turn things around this season. In fact, of the Nuggets' four most-played players this season, he is the only one making a positive impact defensively, according to Databallr's WOWY stats, while having the greatest impact offensively.

Murray is leading the Nuggets on offense with 25.8 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting a blistering 53.5% from beyond the arc, so this new two-way ability is vital for Denver as they try to figure things out on both sides of the ball. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but Murray has been picking up the pieces to help them stay afloat.

I've been so impressed with Jamal Murray's defense early in the season pic.twitter.com/8XPBwlZ5DL — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 31, 2026

Johnson went further in depth to explain why Murray's improved defensive effort is helping the Nuggets.

"It sets the tone. One, a lot of times, he's point of attack or up there. Two, when he turns it on, he has a really good defensive ability," he said. "I know there's a specific play the other day where he kind of—first action, I forget who it was—tried to drive at him, but he cut off the drive into a steal. Like, that's quick, easy defense he was able to provide right there. He's been doing a really good job. So as everybody buys in on that end of the court, it's going to make us even better."

The Nuggets players seeing their star teammate buy in defensively and really take charge on that side of the ball should be a lead-by-example situation, and if it doesn't fuel guys like Johnson and Christian Braun to step up more on that end, there might be bigger problems at play.

The Nuggets' team defense certainly still needs some work, but with 77 games left to play this season, there is time to work out the details. However, it starts with effort, and that is exactly what Murray is bringing to the table.

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