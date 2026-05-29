Is There Still Hope for Nuggets Forward DaRon Holmes?

The Denver Nuggets have had underwhelming results in the NBA Draft over the past few years, with their most recent notable additions being Julian Strawther (2023), Peyton Watson (2022), and Christian Braun (2022).

In 2024, the Nuggets took a chance on DaRon Holmes by trading up to acquire him with the No. 22 overall pick, and the Dayton Flyers product was expected to make an immediate impact in Denver after being an All-American in college. However, after missing his entire rookie year due to an Achilles tear, he followed it up by appearing in just 25 games this season.

There has not been much reason to stay optimistic about Holmes' future, but at just 23 years old, is there still hope for him?

Why the Nuggets can hold out hope for Holmes

Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II (14) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite playing just 25 games for the Nuggets in his first two years in the NBA, Holmes could have a brighter future in Denver than expected. In his final year at Dayton, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game, while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range.

As a big man with a versatile skillset and impressive defensive tendencies, it was surprising that Holmes fell to the No. 22 pick in the first place. Granted, he was an older prospect after three years in college, but he is a very talented player who should be able to make an impact at the NBA level.

In nine G League appearances this season for the Grand Rapids Gold, Holmes averaged 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.0% from three-point range. Sure, his efficiency could have been better, but in his first action after recovering from an Achilles tear, he impressed against his peers.

DARON HOLMES II HAS BEEN THRIVING IN THE G LEAGUE 🏔️ ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eCqtwSesdy — Nuggets Lead (@NuggetsLead) March 14, 2026

As the Nuggets search for more depth in their frontcourt, it would be great if they could turn to Holmes to step up moving forward. Giving him some extra opportunities in Denver's bench unit could prove beneficial in the long run, although this Nuggets franchise has not had the best luck at developing prospects.

Why this is his last chance

As great as it would be if Holmes turned into a productive backup power forward for the Nuggets, he simply has not shown enough for the Nuggets to commit to giving him time to make mistakes and grow in their rotation. Surely, we see more Holmes minutes next season, especially as the Nuggets search for improved frontcourt depth, but if he does not prove anything, his opportunities could be over.

Holmes started six games at center for the Nuggets this season when they were missing both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas due to injuries. While that was his best chance to prove his worth in Denver's rotation, he did not make much of an impact, averaging just 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.

However, he did show some glimpses of being a high-level passer in his limited opportunities, which was one of his best traits coming out of college. Of course, playing behind the greatest passing center in league history, Nikola Jokic, likely helps that as well.

So on a night where his own shot wasn’t going in, DaRon Holmes continued to make an impact offensively by showcasing the same playmaking skills that popped often in Dayton



Love his vision and anticipation as a passer in the post pic.twitter.com/jxFzmZgWiX https://t.co/zLQqWWDsCE — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) January 3, 2026

Holmes will not get many more opportunities to start for the Nuggets unless he shows legitimate all-around improvements heading into next season. Hopefully, he is able to get some more attention in Denver's rotation next season, but it is likely his last chance to actually carve out a role with the Nuggets.

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