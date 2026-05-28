Nuggets Have More Roster Holes to Fill This Offseason Than It Seems

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a 54-win season, and despite being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, there are reasons to hold out hope for their chances of getting back into title contention next season. However, first, they have to make some moves this offseason.

With "everything on the table" this offseason, except for trading Nikola Jokic, according to executive Josh Kroenke, the Nuggets will keep their options open as they tweak their roster. There is plenty of talk about what the Nuggets actually need to change this summer, but it could be more than what fans are saying.

Here are three roster holes the Nuggets need to address this offseason:

Backup center

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman talks with center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during a substitution during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are led by three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, but they cannot play him 48 minutes every game. The Nuggets desperately need a viable backup to relieve Jokic, and even potentially play alongside him. This offseason, they will likely be searching for a new one.

34-year-old center Jonas Valanciunas joined the Nuggets via trade last offseason, and while he had some good moments in his debut season in Denver, he is not expected to return for a year two. Valanciunas' contract is partially guaranteed, meaning the Nuggets can save $8 million by parting ways with him this summer.

Not to mention, they are likely ready to move on anyway. Valanciunas ultimately struggled to stay in the Nuggets' rotation at the end of the season, and ideally, they can replace him with a more defensive-minded big man.

Denver's lack of rim protection was on full display in their first-round playoff loss, so if they can bring in an improved interior defender as Jokic's next backup, they would be in a much better position.

Forward depth

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nuggets dealt with a slew of injuries this season, as both starting forwards, Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon, were sidelined for lengthy periods. These absences tested Denver's forward depth, and it became clear that they needed to improve in this area.

Fortunately, Spencer Jones rose to the occasion, ultimately earning a standard contract after starting the season on a two-way deal, but he is certainly not enough. Jones is now a free agent, along with Peyton Watson, while Johnson is expected to be traded as they search for cap relief.

The Nuggets' forward rotation could be in for some big changes this summer, but they should be fine as long as they reinforce their depth at the position. If the Nuggets are only leaning on Jones, Zeke Nnaji, and DaRon Holmes as their backup forwards, they will be in trouble.

Backup point guard

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Another huge weakness that was on full display throughout the season was Denver's lack of a backup point guard. In general, they need extra ball-handling, but more specifically, they need a reliable guard who can relieve All-Star Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets signed veteran guard Tyus Jones for the final 20 games of the season, but even as their lone backup point guard, he struggled to stay in the rotation.

Sure, they had guys like Jalen Pickett and Bruce Brown who are capable of handling the ball, but they were not enough to truly fill the backup point guard void. Not to mention, Pickett is now facing a team option, while Brown is hitting unrestricted free agency.

The Nuggets need to find an actual backup point guard this offseason, and it will likely come through free agency with a veteran on a minimum contract.

Sure, the Nuggets might make some more substantial moves this summer, but at the bare minimum, they need to make sure they fill these three roster holes.

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