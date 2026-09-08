More Details Emerge About Nuggets' Failed Contract Offer for Peyton Watson

In their biggest move of the offseason, the Denver Nuggets sent Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the beginning of the offseason, the expectation was that the Nuggets would do whatever they could to keep Watson. Obviously, that fell through, and some fans are still disappointed in the Nuggets for letting him go.

Of course, with their reported contract offer, there was no chance the Nuggets would be able to keep Watson. He ultimately signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Cavaliers, but the Nuggets stood firm on their offer of $18 million per year, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

"Claiming that organizational trust in Watson had taken a hit, the Nuggets drew a line in the sand at the beginning of free agency. They offered a four-year contract with an ascending salary in the range of $18 million per year, with a team option, multiple league sources said," Durando reported. "... The initial offer was turned down immediately. The Nuggets kept it on the table but never returned with a new one."

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durando suggests that Denver's offer was about $16 million short of what the Cavaliers paid him, on top of offering a team option instead of the fourth-year player option he received from Cleveland. Obviously, this was a no-brainer decision by Watson and his representatives at Klutch Sports.

Nuggets had concerns

All offseason, the noise around Watson's contract negotiations is that he wanted closer to Christian Braun's $25 million per year, while the Nuggets were not willing to get anywhere near that mark. While Watson did not get to that $25 million per year mark, Denver's offer likely still felt like a slap in the face regardless.

There are a few reasons why the Nuggets would not want to pay him $22+ million per year, especially given their financial situation, but they reportedly had a couple of specific reservations about the young wing that his camp viewed as "disrespect."

"Whatever reservations the team had, it still thought highly enough of Watson to pursue an extension with him — for the right price. But dependability and maturity were concerns on Denver’s end, while any such assertion was viewed by Watson’s side as a sign of disrespect, casting a shadow over the negotiation," Durando wrote.

Peyton Watson with a message to Nuggets nation on IG: pic.twitter.com/GmwNTlY5y2 — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 25, 2026

As much as fans wanted Watson to return, it makes sense for the Nuggets not to empty their pockets for the 23-year-old. If they have concerns about his dependability and maturity, then they are not going to pay him $22 million per year. Not to mention, as many fans have pointed out, he played one month of great basketball this season. Over four seasons in Denver, he had one month that nearly convinced the Nuggets to give him a blank check.

Watson's potential might be through the roof as a two-way star, but the Nuggets were not in a position to "overpay" him in free agency. Granted, they still did not treat contract negotiations as fans might have expected them to, with an odd sense of wanting him gone, but it is a bit easier to understand their decision in hindsight.

As much as his former teammates and the Nuggets fans want to see him succeed in Cleveland, this could be a very bad look for Denver's front office if he blossoms into a star with his new team.

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