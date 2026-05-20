NBA's Spurs-Thunder WCF Shows Exactly Why Nuggets Need Big Changes

The NBA is one game into arguably the most highly anticipated playoff series in years, as the one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are facing the two-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Not only are these hands down the two best teams in the NBA this season, but they are two of the most dominant forces the league has seen in years.

After a double-overtime Game 1 thriller, in which the Spurs pulled out a huge road win, it became crystal clear that no other team in the West would have been able to compete in this series, including the Denver Nuggets.

Regardless of how much talent the Nuggets have with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, All-Star Jamal Murray, and ultimate glue guy Aaron Gordon, they are not built to compete with these high-level teams. It is obvious that the Nuggets need to make changes, but what can they actually do this offseason to get to the same level as the Thunder and Spurs?

Shake up the starting lineup

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) react the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are expected to make roster tweaks this offseason with "everything on the table" except Jokic, but what will that actually mean? The obvious trade candidate to shake up their starting lineup is Cam Johnson, who is a valuable three-point threat on an expiring contract.

There should be plenty of suitors for Johnson, but the Nuggets could get more extreme this summer. Do they try to trade Aaron Gordon or Jamal Murray? Of course, it would take a massive haul in return for the Nuggets to break up their "big three," but it could be their best way to get back into contention if done correctly.

It is a shame that we only got to see their starting lineup together for 23 games in the regular season, as they shined with an 18-5 record, but they crumbled in the playoffs. Christian Braun became a clear weakness, although there is hope he will bounce back after an offseason of rehabbing his injury.

Granted, their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves could be an outlier of what this starting lineup is actually capable of, but it could also be enough to react with big changes this summer.

Bring in better defenders

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and guard Bruce Brown (11) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' main priority this offseason should be focusing on defensive-minded additions. The Nuggets do not have a single player on their roster who can be a defensive stopper, while teams like the Thunder and Spurs have multiple. It is no coincidence that the NBA's first-ranked defense (Thunder) and third-ranked defense (Spurs) are facing off in the WCF.

While the Nuggets' defense was better with an entirely healthy lineup, they were still far below the league's best in that area. This offseason, they actually need to acquire players who they can lean on defensively. Is Aaron Gordon a good defender? Sure, but he cannot anchor Denver's defense.

The Nuggets should have each of Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Davis, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, Robert Williams, Herb Jones, Marcus Smart, and Kris Dunn on their radar this offseason. Even just acquiring one of them would give them a huge boost defensively, and they should be willing to sacrifice some offense to bring in better defenders.

A healthy and dominant Nikola Jokic

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Jokic might have lost his "best player in the world" title with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning back-to-back MVP awards, he is still one of the three best talents in the NBA. This Thunder-Spurs series is an elite talent showcase, with Victor Wembanyama showing that he belongs in that conversation as well.

As Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander go at it on the biggest stage, it becomes clearer that the Nuggets need the best version of Jokic. Regardless of who is around him, the Nuggets need the MVP version of Jokic, and he was underwhelming in the playoffs.

In six playoff games, Jokic averaged 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 3.8 turnovers, while shooting just 44.6% from the field and 19.4% from three-point range. Jokic is typically as efficient as any star in the league, but he struggled to truly get it going against the Timberwolves.

Granted, Minnesota's defense deserves some credit, but Jokic was a much different player after returning from his month-long knee injury absence. The Nuggets need Jokic to be healthy and playing his best for a legitimate chance against these new Western Conference powerhouses.

The Nuggets are not too far from competing with the league's best, but they certainly need to use this offseason to get to that level.

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