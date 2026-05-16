3 Realistic Cam Johnson Trade Suitors as Nuggets Rumors Swirl

The Denver Nuggets' front office is expected to have some big decisions to make this offseason, especially on the trade market. After their 2023 title run, the Nuggets have suffered two second-round exits and, most recently, a first-round exit. To get back on top, changes are needed, but who should be on the move?

The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reported that veteran forward Cameron Johnson is the most likely trade candidate for the Nuggets.

"Johnson has been considered the most likely candidate to be traded for months, according to sources," Durando wrote. Especially if the Nuggets re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson, Johnson is a very likely candidate to cut costs as they try to avoid the second apron.

So, if the Nuggets go through with the expected plan, what teams could actually make a push for Johnson? Here are three realistic trade suitors for the 30-year-old forward:

Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives the ball while under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

This is one of the more obvious choices, as the Lakers seem to always be on the hunt for veteran wings who can shoot. Johnson would be a snug fit in the Lakers' lineup, with or without LeBron James returning to Los Angeles.

In exchange, the Nuggets could target defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt or a potential sign-and-trade for former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart.

Johnson in Los Angeles seems like a perfect match, and one the Lakers will likely call the Nuggets about this summer. Not to mention, they would be attracted to his expiring contract with no long-term commitment.

Golden State Warriors

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives with the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Staying in the Pacific Division, the Warriors are another team that could make a push for the veteran forward. After signing head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year contract extension, the Warriors made it clear that they are ready for another championship push.

By trading for Johnson, the Warriors give Steph Curry a three-point specialist on the wing, and one who can create for himself as well.

The Warriors are a much harder team to make the trade work financially, but with Draymond Green's deal expiring, they should have some extra flexibility. Johnson would be a great fit in Golden State, so they could likely figure something out to get it done. It could also be part of a bigger deal that sends Jimmy Butler to Denver, although the Nuggets might not want the 36-year-old, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Indiana Pacers

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After a trip to the NBA Finals in 2025, the Pacers had a down year as Tyrese Haliburton recovered from a torn Achilles. Now, they are ready to get back to the top in 2027. In doing so, they could make a splash by acquiring Johnson from the Nuggets.

Denver could target a combination of Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker in this deal, two impact players on expiring contracts. Regardless of who is involved, the Nuggets and Pacers should have an opportunity to help each other this offseason, as Johnson would be a great fit in Indiana alongside Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Ivica Zubac.

Johnson should be a valuable piece to any team looking to compete for a championship, especially coming off the most efficient season of his career. Denver should have no trouble finding a trade partner as they look to part with Johnson, with these three teams as immediate suitors.

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