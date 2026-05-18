Denver Nuggets' Projected 2026-27 Starting Lineup Before NBA Draft

There are certainly some question marks surrounding the Denver Nuggets this offseason, most notably, with the future of their core outside of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke admitted that "everything is on the table, outside of trading Nikola [Jokic]."

With Jokic the only safe player on the roster, what is next for the Nuggets? How different will things look in Denver by the start of the 2026-27 season?

Even though Kroenke says that "everything is on the table," we cannot expect any major changes. It would take an otherworldly trade offer for the Nuggets to split up their trio of Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, so for now, we can expect each of those three to stay in the lineup next season.

As for guys like Christian Braun and Cam Johnson, things are bit trickier.

Nuggets 2026-27 projected starting lineup

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) after scoring on an assist by center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have made it clear that they want to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson this offseason, but in doing so, they are expected to look to trade Johnson to clear up cap space. If the Nuggets ultimately choose Watson over Johnson, which is the better long-term decision, the 23-year-old wing would take his spot in the starting lineup.

Here is I project the Nuggets' 2026-27 starting lineup will shake out:

Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

As for Braun, the Nuggets will undoubtedly try to get out of his five-year, $125 million contract this offseason. However, not only is that contract practically untradeable, but his value is at an all-time low.

Braun is coming off a very underwhelming season plagued by injuries, and regardless of how you feel about his contract, he will undoubtedly come back better next season. Sure, he still might not live up to his contract, but he at least will perform better when healthy.

Christian Braun took responsibility for the Nuggets' performance vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/2bOj98tUwE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2026

There is also the factor of the 2026 NBA Draft. Will the Nuggets be able to draft a starter with the No. 26 pick? Probably not. But they could ultimately use that pick as a trade piece to change up their starting lineup. What they do on draft night could certainly mix things up, especially since that is before they know whether Watson will return.

Giving Peyton Watson the opportunity

It will be challenging for the Nuggets to retain Watson this summer, as he is expected to get some generous offers on the restricted free agency market. Of course, the Nuggets can match any offer Watson receives. However, another team may be willing to reach a price point the Nuggets do not want to match.

Peyton Watson self-creation leap pic.twitter.com/6oKZwf5eIr — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 23, 2026

Still, they should be doing everything they can to keep Watson in Denver. The 23-year-old is coming off a breakout season, and it would be a shame for the Nuggets to lose out on his bright future.

In 40 starts this season, Watson averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range. He has shown that he can thrive when given more opportunities, so why not bring him back as a full-time starter?

Watson's two-way versatility could be exactly what the Nuggets need in their starting five, especially as he continues to develop and improve his all-around game.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!