NBA Stars Admit Nikola Jokic Is the Toughest Player to Defend

The Denver Nuggets have the best offensive player in the NBA. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is one of the most complete offensive talents the league has ever seen, and opposing defenses are well aware of his impact.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija was asked which NBA player has given him the most trouble, and his mind quickly went to Jokic.

"Trying to think who gave me trouble. You know, every time I switch on to Jokic, I'm like, 'What the hell am I supposed to do?' I'm strong, but this guy is strong and smart, and can pass. And he has the touch floater from every angle. I think he is the toughest cover, because usually I don't guard him one-on-one too," Avdija said. "... There's no other [player like him]. Like, for me, I think it's him."

Deni Avdija and Draymond Green talk about guarding Nikola Jokic 🗣️



"Every time I switch onto Jokic, I'm like what the hell am I supposed to do?" - Avdija



"He is the toughest cover in the league for sure, that I have to face." - Draymond pic.twitter.com/W0798aaMtP — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 12, 2026

Obviously, very few players in the NBA have figured out how to defend Jokic. The 6'11" center is the best passer in the league, can shoot from deep, can shoot from the mid-range, has elite post moves, and has unmatched footwork. What are defenders supposed to do?

Golden State Warriors veteran star Draymond Green agreed with Avdija, saying, "He is the toughest cover in the league for sure. I mean, that I have to face."

Of course, Jokic is likely used to getting this type of praise from his peers, as he is one of the most well-respected offensive talents in today's game, but it is still great to hear how his rivals view him ahead of the 2026-27 season.

A fourth MVP?

Since Jokic is clearly still the toughest player to guard in the NBA, at least for Avdija and Green, could he be on the verge of his fourth career MVP award this season? The 31-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and if he puts up similar numbers to last season while staying healthy and leading the Nuggets to a successful year, we could see it happen.

Nikola Jokić recorded a triple-double in 3 quarters of play!



🃏 22 PTS

🃏 11 REB

🃏 10 AST



The @nuggets pick up the preseason victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/BtbRAY4SCZ — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2026

Last season, Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists in the same season, and he likely would've won MVP if he hadn't fallen behind during the longest injury absence of his career.

Granted, Jokic does not necessarily need another MVP, as the future Hall of Fame center does not have much else left to prove besides maybe another championship. Still, it would be a nice addition to his resume.

We will see how Jokic bounces back after missing 17 games last season, and we can now keep a closer eye on his matchups with Portland's Avdija and Golden State's Green, knowing how they feel about the Serbian superstar. We might see him back in action on Wednesday night for a preseason matchup with the L.A. Clippers, unless they want to give him some rest.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!